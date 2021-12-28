ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Leicester stabbing death inquiry sees two arrests

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in a Leicester street. Ambulance crews found the victim, in his 40s, shortly after midnight on Monday in Evington Road near the junction...

www.bbc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
