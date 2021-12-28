Leicester stabbing death inquiry sees two arrests

Two Sussex Police officers have been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was detained in handcuffs in the back of a police car in May 2020.Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), PC Deborah Sands, 46, and PC Kris Green, 35, were found guilty of assault after they used excessive force on the girl who was detained during an incident in East Sussex during the first lockdown.At Folkestone Magistrates Court on Monday, a judge heard that Ms Sands sprayed the girl with PAVA spray, an incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray, while she was...
