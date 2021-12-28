ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo president warns that Switch could be supply constrained in 2022

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has warned fans and investors in the Kyoto-based company that he is expecting supply shortages of the Nintendo Switch family of systems to continue in 2022 due to the global shortage...

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Nintendo News

Nintendo advises those getting Switch for Christmas to create their Nintendo Account now

Nintendo’s Japanese customer service Twitter account has issued some worthy advice to prospective Nintendo Switch owners ahead of the Christmas weekend. The company advises that anyone who is expecting to receive a Nintendo Switch system for Christmas should create their Nintendo Account now ahead of Christmas Day (Saturday, 25th December), when the company expects Nintendo servers to be hammered with users accessing the eShop with downloads etc. If you owned a Nintendo 3DS or a Wii U you will most likely have a Nintendo Account, but if you are new to the recent Nintendo ecosystem it makes sense to create your free Nintendo Account now while there are no issues.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

9 Nintendo Switch accessories all new console owners should check out

So you've been lucky enough to unwrap a console, now you'll need to take a look at the Nintendo Switch accessories that can make those early days with your new toy all the more exciting. One of the best things about jumping into a new console world is all the new peripherals that come with it, so we're rounding up the absolute best Nintendo Switch accessories you should be checking out right now.
NFL
Popular Mechanics

The Best Nintendo Switch Console for Every Kind of Gamer

Of all the current gaming consoles out there, none have enjoyed the enduring success of the Nintendo Switch. Originally released in 2017, a few years before the current Playstation 5 and Xbox Series systems, the Switch has sold over 90 million units, making it the seventh-best-selling game console ever made. Since then, Nintendo has produced a few different versions of the console, namely the Switch Lite and Switch OLED.
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Console shortages: Why can't I buy the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5?

Refreshing your phone, waiting for the notification that says: "In stock." If you've been trying to get your hands on a new console in the run up to Christmas, we feel your pain. Some of the UK's biggest electronics retailers including Currys, Microsoft and AO World have told Newsbeat they're...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shuntaro Furukawa
Nintendo Enthusiast

Holiday woe: Nintendo warns users of Switch server overload on Christmas

Enthusiasts, the holidays are around the corner! You know it, I know it, and Nintendo knows it. And, more than anything else, the Big N wants gamers to be anticipatory. The company had an issue with Switch server overloads last Christmas, and it doesn’t want the same thing to happen to players again. That is why its official Japanese customer service account tweeted out a warning to all new Switch owners.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Ouritsu Anapoko Gakuen Released for the Nintendo Switch

Ancient Corp released turn-based dungeon RPG Ouritsu Anapoko Gakuen (Royal Anapoko Academy) for the Nintendo Switch in Japan. It is immediately available as a downloadable title and costs ¥2,800 (about $24). A new release announcement trailer also debuted at Nintendo’s Indie World showcase. Ancient Corp notes that Ouritsu...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Nintendo Switch Controller Revealed

Sonic the Hedgehog fans will soon get an opportunity to own an awesome new controller option for the Nintendo Switch! The latest in Hori's line of Split Pad Pro controllers for the system will feature Sega's blue blur in a gorgeous design featuring the character's trademark color pattern. While the controller is not manufactured by Nintendo, it is fully licensed by the company, as well as by Sega. The controller is set to release on January 31st, and pre-orders for the Sonic Split Pad Pro are available now on Amazon for $59.99. Readers can check that out for themselves right here.
NFL
Benzinga

KeyBanc Warns Against Heavily Constrained Apple iPhone 13 Supply

The demand continues to outstrip availability during the Thanksgiving holiday period. While the analyst recently observed modest supply improvement, most of the stores surveyed reported not having any 13 Pro/Max availability. Carrier store DOI remains very lean at well under one day. Vinh views these results as neutral for the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Black#Safari#United States#The Nintendo Switch#Oled
Creative Bloq

The best Nintendo Switch accessories in 2021

The best Nintendo Switch accessories can add even more to the fantastic, if hard to find console. If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch, or if you’re hoping to get one for Christmas, it makes sense to enhance it with the perfect add-ons, from accessories for particular games to general protection, grips and of course charging options.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch sells 176,832 units this week and top ten is all Switch games

The latest Japanese boxed-software and hardware charts are now in from the team at video game sales tracker Famitsu and it is the unstoppable combo of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Pokemon Shining Pearl and the Nintendo Switch family of systems which are No.1 this week. The total physical sales of the latest Pokemon remake games in Japan now stand at over a staggering two million units sold. Here’s the best-selling software and hardware in the land of the rising sun just before Christmas.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

North America: Nintendo’s Indie World sale now on

Nintendo of America has announced a special Indie World Holiday Sale which has started now on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The sale, which has up to 75% on select digital games, software bundles, and DLC will end on 31st December at 11:59 p.m. PT. There’s a number of high profile indie games available at a discount including Among Us and Hades. You can view the full set of deals, right here.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
My Nintendo News

It’s Christmas Day and the Nintendo eShop is down

Update: Nintendo of America is aware of the issue and has published this tweet:. Reports have been coming in all day from both current and new Nintendo Switch owners who are struggling to access the Nintendo eShop to download their games, updates, and spend their generous Christmas gift cards. A number of users on social media have reported receiving the standard error message when they try to access Nintendo’s online store, which is presumably down because the Kyoto-based company’s servers are being hammered due to it being Christmas Day. Nintendo of Europe and Nintendo of America’s Twitter accounts haven’t addressed or acknowledged the issue on social media, which has riled some fans. No doubt Nintendo engineers are working hard to address the overload, but it would be handy for the company to acknowledge the issue and to provide a prospective timeframe when they believe that the Nintendo Switch Shop will be open for all to use.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Crysis Remastered Gets New Update for Nintendo Switch

After the Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered updates on the Nintendo Switch, Crytek has decided to deploy a new one for its Crysis Remastered title. The patch is currently live and is supposed to fix audio and dialog issues and improve the silhouettes for moving objects. Furthermore, the update will...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Nintendo President Warns for Nintendo Swap Shortages within the Upcoming Months

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has warned of Nintendo Swap shortages within the coming months. Whereas the Xbox Collection X and PS5 are nonetheless fairly arduous to come back by as a consequence of ongoing shortages, the Nintendo Swap has been broadly out there. Sadly, Nintendo’s hybrid platform would possibly very effectively even be tougher to search out in the beginning of 2022. According to the President of Nintendo of Japan, the continuing international scarcity of semiconductors and the turmoil in logistics will have an effect on the availability of the Nintendo Swap within the coming months.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

My Nintendo members can try Switch Online for 7 days without using any Platinum Points

Nintendo of America has announced that those of you who wish to try out Nintendo Switch Online can do so for free via My Nintendo and you won’t have to use up any of your Platinum Points. The seven day trial is redeemable on My Nintendo and should work for subscribers who have used the service before. The company also pointed out that you can test yourself against others in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Holiday Fun Run. To get involved all you need to do is enter the code 3126-5511-1723. Good luck!
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Card Warriors update delayed on Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco has recently announced that the free Card Warriors update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed. A full reason wasn’t given by staff for the delay of the free card game update (which is accessible on other platforms in the main menu for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot) other than the development schedule adjustments timeline has changed. Bandai Namco will update Switch owners when the Card Warriors update is live.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy