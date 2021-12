Gemma Atkinson has shared a video of Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez following his hospital scare, and we're glad that he is doing okay!. The former Strictly contestant shared a video of some last minute wrapping for the couple's daughter, Mia, revealing that a friend had given them a mini dumbbell set. She said: "I'm finishing the wrapping and my mate Fraser got bells for Mia, look at that! She's got little dumbbells, she's got weights, and this is a bar bell. She's going to love it!" In the following post, Gemma revealed where fans could get their hands on a set of their own, writing: "For those asking about the children's weight lifting set it's from @fitkidztraining."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO