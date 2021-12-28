ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID-19 cases rise slightly to 43 out of 966 analyzed on Dec. 27

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 from 966 specimens analyzed on December 27. According to the Joint Information Center, the increased number of cases reported is a result of fewer...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immunization#Census Data#The Car Score
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Miami

CDC Cuts Recommended Isolation Period For COVID-Positive People In Half

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended isolation period for COVID-positive people. In its guidance update, the CDC now recommends a quarantine period of five days, down from 10, if asymptomatic and followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The CDC also said it was loosening its guidance for quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure for unvaccinated Americans or those eligible for a booster who have not yet received their additional shot. It now recommends a five-day quarantine followed by five days of strict mask-wearing. However, the CDC said if quarantine “is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Summit County: Emergency Alert Warns Of Increasing Case Rates

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high number of COVID-19 cases and “critical staffing shortages” prompted Summit County Public Health to send an emergency alert to residents on Monday. The health department is asking everyone to wear masks while indoors, limit large gatherings and get tested for COVID. (credit: CBS) A COVID-19 emergency alert from @SummitCountyGov Health Department, and if you check out the graph I’ve attached, you’ll see why. That data is from 12/20-21. Already the cases were spiking. Very interested to see the next time they update…and how sharply that line went up. pic.twitter.com/WSNNDaWnrK — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 27, 2021 As CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Spencer Wilson states, the seven-day moving average for COVID cases in Summit County spiked drastically from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. The county’s health department website states the dashboard will not be updated until Jan. 1.  
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
WDEZ 101.9 FM

New COVID-19 Case Numbers Continue To Rise In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – On Wednesday, the state reported 4,485 people tested positive for the virus, raising the seven-day average to 3,804. Test positivity average also increased to 11.7% for the last seven days. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed all of Wisconsin in the “high”...
WISCONSIN STATE
healthing.ca

B.C.'s new COVID-19 restrictions in place as active cases rise

COVID-19 cases in B.C. are back up to figures not seen since October, with an average of 850 a day. The province reported a three-day total of 2,550 new cases on Monday and three more deaths. There are 5,435 active infections, up from 2,949 a week ago. New restrictions ranging...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy