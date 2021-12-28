ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox series X stock – live: Currys restock available now – how to get console

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys . Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is in short supply. While UK retailers restocked as many consoles as they could in the run up to Christmas, following the festive break Microsoft’s new console has now sold out across the board again. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl, but the Xbox can still be found if you look hard enough.

The less powerful and cheaper Xbox series S is in stock at pretty much everywhere, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

