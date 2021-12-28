ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

LAPD releases surveillance footage showing killing of 14-year-old bystander in clothing store dressing room

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LJwy_0dXIqdte00

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released the surveillance video of a fatal shooting inside a store in North Hollywood, in which two people — a 14-year-old bystander and a suspect — were shot dead in police firing.

The teenager, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was in the trial room of a Burlington store trying on a quinceanera—the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday—dress with her mother last Thursday when a man was assaulting people outside.

The police fired at him three times, but one bullet went through a drywall behind him and struck the girl instead. The incident has sparked concerns about fatal shootings by the police force.

The visuals released by the LAPD showed the 24-year-old suspect, Daniel Elena-Lopez, entering the Burlington Coat factory store in a tan top and shorts. He took the escalators to an upper floor with his bike, reported CNN.

Soon after, Elena-Lopez is seen in different clothes, a multicoloured jacket and trousers. He then swings his bike lock at customers in the store, injuring several female customers. The man was reportedly acting erratically and threatening to cause disruption by throwing items from the upper floor.

As the officers near the suspect, footage from the body camera videos showed a severely injured woman on the floor as she bled from the attack by Elena-Lopez.

Officers can be heard in the video saying: “Hey get her out, get her out”, and “he’s hitting her now on the right-hand side,” followed by shouts that she was bleeding.

The suspect can be seen standing some distance away from the injured woman, who was lying on the floor.

After coming near the suspect, an officer fired three bullets towards him.

“The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. Fire department paramedics responded and determined the suspect deceased at scene,” the LAPD said in a statement.

The statement also confirmed Valentina’s death.

“Unbeknownst to the officers, a 14-year-old girl was in a changing room behind a wall that was directly behind the suspect and out of the officer’s view,” the statement added. “She was in the changing area with her mother when the officers encountered the suspect and the officer involved shooting occurred.”

It added: “During a search for additional suspects and victims, officers found the girl and discovered that she had been struck by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.” It is believed that the victim was struck by one of the rounds fired by an officer at the suspect.

The death of the teenager, ruled as homicide by the coroner, has sparked outrage among locals as many questioned the need to fire at the suspect when it was unclear if he was armed.

Authorities confirmed that no gun, only the bike lock, was recovered from the scene of crime.

American attorney and trial lawyer Ben Crump who has led the family of George Floyd through the legal proceedings took to Twitter and said the teen’s death was preventable.

“Just days before Christmas, Valentina Orellana-Peralta was trying on quinceañera dresses w/her mom when police started shooting at a suspect outside of the dressing rooms. A stray bullet from an officer’s assault rifle struck & killed Valentina. Her death was preventable!” Mr Crump said in a tweet.

The incident is now being probed by the California Department of Justice.

According to data by the Los Angeles Times , at least 38 people have been shot by the LAPD force officers this year, out of which 18 were shot fatally, confirming a trend of dramatic rise in such incidents.

In 2020, as many as 27 people were shot by the LA police, out of which seven were killed, data showed. In the previous year, 26 people were shot and 12 people were killed.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim 400 Murder Caught On Video: Report

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate to YG, was shot and killed this week in a horrific incident that appears to have been a targeted attack. As LA-based rappers, as well as an LAPD detective, have come forward to warn tourists of the crime surge in the city right now in the wake of Slim's murder, a video of the artist's shooting has reportedly surfaced online, showing his final moments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Clothing#Tan#Lapd#Burlington Coat#Cnn
The Independent

Daunte Wright shooting: Kim Potter ‘manipulated’ gun holster before fatal shooting to make drawing firearm ‘easier,’ court hears

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter adjusted her firearm holster, which made drawing her gun “more efficient”, before fatally shooting 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright, the court was told on Monday during the second week of her trial.Brent Peterson, an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), noted that Ms Potter adjusted her firearm holster before approaching Wright’s vehicle.“It would just make drawing the firearm easier, more efficient,” Mr Peterson testified.Mr Petersen was shown a composite video that synced body-worn camera footage from Ms Potter, former sergeant Mychal Johnson and footage from the squad car. Noting a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire in a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding to a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Dying NYC man gave girlfriend initials of shooter, leading to murder arrest more than a year later: NYPD

Before dying, a 29-year-old East Harlem shooting victim gave his girlfriend the initials of his killer — leading to a suspect being charged with the slaying more than a year later, police said Wednesday. Jerell Parks was shot on Sept. 19, 2020, in a confrontation outside his apartment at the Woodrow Wilson Houses on E. 105th St. He died more than a month later at New York-Presbyterian Hospital ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Video shows moment woman allegedly kidnapped four children who were walking to school

Chilling video has captured the moment a woman allegedly kidnapped four young children as they were walking to school in Detroit, Michigan, before they were rescued by police officers by chance when their captor ran a red light.Doorbell footage shows a white van speeding along and coming to a sudden halt by the side of a road, before shouting can be heard in the audio.A tree blocks the full view of four siblings aged 11, eight, seven and five as they are allegedly abducted by 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder.The terrifying ordeal unfolded around 7.30am on 30 November as the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Accused Serial Rapist Left Victim in a Ditch for Days With Broken Leg, Police Say

A California man has been charged with 14 felonies—including four counts of attempted murder—after he allegedly sexually assaulted six different women between September 2020 and August this year, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 36, of Coachella Valley, allegedly knocked three women unconscious and hit two others with his pickup truck. For one of the women hit by the truck, he allegedly left her in a ditch for days with a broken leg before she was rescued. Some of his other charges include rape, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy