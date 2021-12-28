ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyM6F_0dXIqb8C00

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk ’s satellites twice in the past year.

China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”

Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that “state parties must bear international responsibility” for activities in space.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched more than 1,600 satellites into space so far and has permission from the US Federal Communications Commission to launch up to 12,000 satellites.

On Chinese social media platforms, commentators criticised Musk and his aerospace company over the incidents. One user said: “How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla, contributing large sums of money so Musk can launch Starlink, and then he [nearly] crashes into China’s space station.”

Another user said: “Prepare to boycott Tesla.”

Several others said that had the US space station had “almost collided” with China’s satellites, America would have issued sanctions. One social media user urged the government: “Why don’t we just do what they do?”

Another person on Weibo described Starlink’s satellites as “just a pile of space junk.”

Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics was quoted as saying by the Guardian that it was “highly unusual” for a country to lodge a complaint through an “informational bulletin.”

He said that collisions in outer space are not rare. And that such incidents have increased in recent years given the number and speech at which satellites are being launched. He added: “Starlink is a big part of that.”

Mr McDowell said: “It is also fair to say that the US space station has several times over the past 10 years had to dodge pieces from the Chinese military anti-satellite test of 2007. It’s not like the Chinese had a clean record here. The biggest debris event ever was the Chinese anti-satellite test.”

China’s complaints to the UN’ space agency has not yet been independently verified.

Comments / 405

James Bradley
1d ago

strange how the US must bear responsibility on this issue by China totally avoids and ignores its responsibility for the Wuhan Virus issue.

Reply(20)
235
hammer of justice 1776
1d ago

does it matter it's only a matter of time before the Chinese space station goes crashing to earth like many of their buildings or the artificial islands they built in the south china sea.

Reply(3)
39
bob barker
21h ago

Last I checked Star Link was there first and the idiot in China placed their station in the same orbit. So please STFU China.

Reply(1)
32
Related
Interesting Engineering

A Chinese Satellite Can Allegedly Take High-Res Images of US Cities In Seconds

The technological competition between the United States and China is growing at breakneck speeds. A small and relatively low-cost satellite by China can allegedly take high-resolution images of cities in mere seconds, The South China Morning Post first reported. The images are allegedly so detailed that they can be used to identify specific military vehicles and weapons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk says humans landing on Mars in 10 years is ‘worst case scenario’

Elon Musk has predicted that SpaceX will land humans on Mars within the next ten years.The SpaceX CEO made the comments talking to podcaster Lex Fridman. Mr Fridman asked Mr Musk for an estimation of how long it would take to reach the Red Planet, to which Mr Musk replied: "Best case is about five years, worst case 10 years."The estimate is based, Mr Musk said, on factors such as "engineering" the SpaceX Starship that would take humans there. He also claimed that "Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket that’s ever been made."He continued: "The fundamental optimization of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Space Debris#Chinese#Guardian
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US, Japan draft joint military response plan to Chinese attack on Taiwan

The U.S. and Japan drafted a plan for a joint military operation that will take place if China attacks Taiwan, according to a new report on Thursday. The “two-plus-two” plan stipulates that upon a Taiwan emergency, U.S. Marines would deploy to establish temporary attack bases equipped with artillery rocket systems on Japan’s Nansei island chain near Taiwan, while Japan’s military provides ammunition, fuel, and other logistical support, Japan’s Kyodo News reported.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
AOL Corp

China warns of "drastic measures" if Taiwan provokes on independence

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will take "drastic measures" if Taiwan makes moves towards independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan's provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two years has stepped up military...
CHINA
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Elon Musk 2.0? Meet Austin Russell, the World’s Youngest Self-made Billionaire, Luminar Founder, and Evangelist for the Lidar Self-driving Car Tech That Tesla’s Ceo Called ‘freaking Stupid’

Tesla’s Chief Operating Officer, Elon Musk, dismisses lidar(Lidar occasionally LADAR is a technique for estimating wavelengths (varying distances) via aiming a point with a beam and monitoring the amount of time. it takes for the scattered sunlight to rebound to the receiver) as ‘pricey as well as superfluous,’ however...
ECONOMY
The Independent

MIT engineers develop ‘flying saucer’ that could hover across the moon

Engineers have envisioned a new concept for a rover that resembles a disc-shaped flying saucer and can float across the lunar surface by harnessing the Moon’s natural charge. Since the Earth’s companion lacks an atmosphere, it builds up an electric field through direct exposure to the sun and surrounding plasma, which researchers say can be utilised for rover levitation on the Moon.The lunar surface charge is strong enough to levitate dust more than 1m above the ground, in a similar way to how static electricity can cause a person’s hair to stand on end, say the researchers at Massachusetts Institute...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy