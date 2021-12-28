ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Women more likely to be affected by homelessness, charity says

By Sophie Corcoran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Women are more likely to be affected by homelessness than men, Shelter has said.

A report by the charity, named “Fobbed off”, found that 60% of homeless adults in temporary accommodation are women, despite them making up 51% of the general population.

In the last 10 years, the number of homeless women in temporary accommodation has nearly doubled.

Shelter said in 2011, 40,030 women were living in temporary accommodation, but that has risen by 88% to 75,410 in 2021.

Polling carried out by YouGov and commissioned by the charity found that women are 36% more likely than men to be in arrears or struggling with housing costs, with single mothers facing the most affordability issues, with almost one in three “constantly” struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

Figures show that 69% of women who privately rent worry they will not be able to afford anywhere “decent” if their relationship breaks down.

During research, 34 women and one non-binary person who were either homeless or living in poor housing in Birmingham Bristol and Sheffield were interviewed and key findings revealed that domestic abuse is the third most common cause of homelessness, with a third of interviewees having experienced it.

Research also found lone mothers faced additional barriers to support, which some did not seek out of fear that they would be separated from their children.

Toni, 38, from Birmingham, was made homeless after a relationship breakdown and is now living with her children in temporary accommodation, which she described as “mouldy”, in “disrepair” and inaccessible for her disabled son.

It doesn’t make me feel great, I’m not homeless through any choice of my own

Toni, from Birmingham

She said: “When you’re homeless, you don’t even get spoken to like you’re human. Because you’re in temporary accommodation people make assumptions about you.

“It doesn’t make me feel great, I’m not homeless through any choice of my own.

“I put on a brave face for the kids, but we can’t live in a temporary flat forever. This will be our fourth Christmas spent homeless – every year I say we’ll be gone by the next, but we’re still here. Temporary accommodation doesn’t feel very temporary when it’s been that long.

“I feel like we’ve been forgotten about.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said women are bearing the brunt of the escalating housing crisis and “are being failed at every turn”.

She added: “No mother should have to choose between buying food or paying her rent. No woman should have to stay with her abuser or face the streets.

“The hike in living costs and cuts to Universal Credit mean it’s only going to get tougher for thousands of women barely hanging on to their homes. It’s appalling women are being fobbed off by professionals who are supposed to help them, and it’s no wonder they feel scared and alone.

“If we’re going to turn back the tide on women’s homelessness, we need to listen to women and better understand their needs. For the women who feel like there’s nowhere to turn, Shelter is here.”

Comments / 18

D Wooden
2d ago

I see more homeless men here n HB CA. But when I do see women. I let them take a shower, clean thier clothes. Give them a hot meal . Give them tampons and pads n b thier friends. N with the men I c I give them food also . N clean clothes. But all these people I help I have to send them on thier way. So I can help others

Reply(1)
9
Gilbert Posey
2d ago

Worked as an employee at the Salvation army as a councillor and each one has a unique story.Most are highly educated and giving the opportunity with a little help they get back on their feet.You would be surprised at how appreciative they are

Reply
8
Daniel Hotchkiss
2d ago

woman are finding out the leg spreading from the 90s isnt gonma pay ur bills in the 2000s equal rights and all lol

Reply
6
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Bags and totes for homeless women

For Cindy Murray and her daughter Amy the holidays start in Halifax and extend far beyond. Each year Cindy and Amy identify an organization or cause to share their Christmas spirit. This year a Facebook entry, a volunteer from Marshfield, and extensive news about “Mass and Cass” inspired Christmas project 2021.
HALIFAX, MA
KETV.com

House offers hope to homeless pregnant women

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Bethlehem House is at full capacity for Christmas, with a dozen beds filled with pregnant or expectant mothers right now. There are six women on the waiting list for the program which guides homeless women in crisis through a healthy pregnancy, beating addictions and learning life skills.
OMAHA, NE
The Independent

200,000 children could be made homeless this winter, charity warns

An estimated 200,000 children are at risk of being left homeless this winter, charity Shelter said.A poll carried out by YouGov for Shelter found that 104,000 families in privately rented homes received eviction notices in the last month, or are behind on their rent and are in danger of losing their homes.Shelter estimated that 55,000 children, along with their families, have already been evicted in the last three months.Mother-of-three Kat, 48, from Worthing was served an eviction notice with an end date of January 18 and has not been able to find another home.As well as looking after her three...
beverlypress.com

Homelessness initiatives announced

More than two dozen leading homelessness, workers’ rights, tenants’ rights groups, labor unions and affordable housing nonprofit organizations announced on Dec. 16 that they are prepared to submit a homelessness and housing solutions citizens’ initiative for the city of Los Angeles for the November 2022 General Election.
advocatemag.com

Dallas encourages giving to homeless shelters instead of “street charity”

The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions wants folks to forego street donations and give to homeless shelters this season. Though it is indeed the season for giving, shelters provide more free resources for those struggling with homelessness. During the winter, demand is greater for such resources, including pillows, blankets and clothes.
BBC

Rise in pregnant women facing hardship this Christmas, charity says

A charity providing basic supplies to pregnant women and their families facing hardship, has reported a doubling in demand this Christmas. Pandemic-related job losses had partly fuelled the rise, Gloucestershire Bundles said. Trustee Dawn Dolphin said: "You see on the news the poverty in third world countries but there is...
BBC

Bath charity helps women dress to impress at interview

A charity is seeking to help women into employment by providing them with high quality workwear and interview advice. The donated clothes will be used by women attending interviews and for outfits in the early days of a new job. Dr Jane Ellis-Brush, from the University of Bath's School of...
The Guardian

Johnson has a chance to end homelessness now – if he dares to seize it

After taking a drag on a cigarette thought to be laced with spice, Gyula Remes collapsed in the freezing underpass at Westminster tube station, three years ago last week, just across the road from the Houses of Parliament. The Hungarian national’s lips went blue, and he stopped breathing. He had come here for a better life but was soon being rushed a few hundred yards across Westminster Bridge to St Thomas’ hospital, where he died, aged 43.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

After years of homelessness and inhumane temporary housing, my son and I are finally spending our first Christmas in our own home

In some parts of the UK, an estimated 1 in every 22 people are experiencing homelessness - living in temporary accommodation, hostels, or on the streets. Figures published in December 2021 by charity Shelter reveal that 274,000 people in England are currently recorded as homeless. Here, 37-year-old Sireena tells GLAMOUR...
New York Post

The ‘troubling’ reason women are 15% more likely to die with a male surgeon

Women are at a potentially fatal disadvantage on the operating room table, according to a “troubling” new study of more than 1.3 million patients treated by 2,937 doctors. Gender presents a life-or-death risk for women, the study finds, with females 15% more likely to die or incur serious complications if operated on by a male surgeon, medical researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee and University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada reported.
