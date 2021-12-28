ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yemen rebels allow UN flights temporarily into Sanaa airport

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
A Yemeni man who was severely injured when a ballistic missile and an explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a fuel station in the Rawdha neighborhood of Marib, Yemen, receives treatment at a hospital in Marib, on June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

CAIRO (AP) — The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Tuesday they are temporarily allowing U.N. humanitarian flights to land at the airport in the capital, Sanaa, following a weeklong halt in flights into the northern, rebel-held territory.

The rebel Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of Yemen’s north, had barred U.N. and other humanitarian flights from landing at the airport amid heavy airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on the capital and Houthis’ cross-border missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

At the time, the U.N. food program said the Houthis claimed the airport had become “unserviceable due to technical issue.”

The rebels accused the Saudi-led coalition of blocking the arrival of new air traffic control equipment. The coalition has been fighting to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government to power and maintains an air, land and sea blockade of Sanaa and the north.

The Sanaa airport “is ready to receive flights” from the U.N. and other international humanitarian agencies, the Houthis said Tuesday. They also urged the United Nations to help facilitate the arrival of the air control equipment from Djibouti.

Yemen’s war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis seized Sana and forced the government into exile in Saudi Arabia. The coalition entered the conflict in March 2015.

The U.N. envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, denounced the latest uptick in fighting in Yemen, particularly the continued Houthi offensive on the government-held city of Marib.

“The escalation in recent weeks is among the worst we have seen in Yemen for years and the threat to civilian lives is increasing,” he said.

Grundberg also voiced concerns over deadly coalition airstrikes on Sanaa and the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and urged the waring sides to engage with U.N. efforts to de-escalate the violence, address urgent humanitarian needs and launch a political process to end the conflict.

Also Tuesday, two U.N. agencies revealed that the Houthis arrested two of their employees in Sanaa in early November. UNESCO and the U.N. human rights office said no legal grounds were given for their detention. Both agencies expressed concern for their employees’ well-being and called for their immediate release.

A Houthi spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

Over the past years, the war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. More than half of the Yemen’s population of 16.2 million people faces acute hunger, with 2.3 million children at risk of malnutrition, according to the U.N. food agency.

The World Food Program said earlier this month it would reduce its assistance to 8 million people starting from January due to lack of funds. It said those people would receive barely half of what they currently get from the agency, while 5 million others who are “at immediate risk of slipping into famine conditions” would continue receiving WFP’s full rations.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures and we have to stretch our limited resources and prioritize, focusing on people who are in the most critical state,” said Corinne Fleischer, WFP’s regional director.

She said the agency’s stocks “are running dangerously low,” urging donors to step up their contributions “to avoid this looming hunger catastrophe.”

The WFP said it needs $1.97 billion in 2022 to continue to deliver vital food assistance to families on the brink of famine in Yemen.

dallassun.com

Ship carrying weapons for Yemeni rebels seized US Navy

The US Navy said it has intercepted a 'stateless? vessel carrying a major illegal shipment of weapons to civil war-torn Yemen. The ship came from Iran, the Navy claimed. The cache of around 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and 266,000 rounds of ammunition was discovered after US Navy patrol coastal ships USS Tempest and USS Typhoon boarded a fishing vessel in the northern part of the Arabian Sea on Monday, the Navy said in a statement.
MILITARY
AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Officials: Military leader killed in fighting for Yemen city

CAIRO — Clashes between Yemeni government forces and the country’s Houthi rebels attacking the key central city of Marib left a senior military commander dead Monday, officials said. The development is a big blow to the forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, who have been fighting for months...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen rebel camp in ramped up air war

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Sunday it struck a Huthi rebel camp in the capital Sanaa, as it intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed insurgents. The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Huthis in a civil war, said it destroyed weapons storehouses in the rebel-held capital, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). "The operation in Sanaa was an immediate response to an attempt to transfer weapons from Al-Tashrifat camp in Sanaa," it said in a statement, adding it "destroyed weapons warehouses". The coalition is scheduled to hold a news conference on Sunday at which it has said it will show evidence of involvement by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in the Yemeni conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's Sanaa airport

(Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Monday said it carried out air strikes on what it called military targets at Yemen’s Sanaa international airport, from where drone strikes have been launched against Saudi targets. The Yemeni capital is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Saudi coalition says it targeted rebel-held Yemen airport

CAIRO (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen says it has launched “precision airstrikes” against rebel targets at the airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. The strikes on Monday came just over an hour after the coalition asked U.N. agencies and civilians to immediately leave the airport. The coalition claims the Houthi rebels have turned Sanaa International Airport into a military base for launching ballistic missiles and explosive-laded drones into Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital since September 2014. Though the intervention of the Saudi-led coalition halted their march south in 2015, the war has slogged on for years and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

Escalation in Yemen ‘worst in years’ – UN top envoy

According to his statement, airstrikes on Sana’a have resulted in the loss of civilian lives, and damage to noncombatant infrastructure and residential areas. A continued offensive on Ma’rib, where at least 35,000 people have been forced to flee since September, and unabated missile attacks on the governorate are causing civilian casualties, damage to civilian objects and mass displacement.
SAUDI ARABIA
US News and World Report

Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile at Coalition Camp in Shabwa, Say Sources

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis on Thursday launched a missile at a camp housing Yemeni forces belonging to a Saudi-led coalition that had sent reinforcements to counter a push on the oil-producing province of Shabwa, military sources and a local official said. The ballistic missile killed four soldiers and wounded...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.N. Bodies Urge Yemen's Houthis to Release Two Staff Members

(Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement has detained two staff members of UNESCO and U.N. Human Rights since early November, the UN bodies said in a joint statement on Tuesday, calling for their immediate release. The statement gave no details on the two individuals, but a Yemeni government official told Reuters...
HUMAN RIGHTS
YubaNet

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Leads Bipartisan Letter to President Biden, Calling for Reopening of Yemen’s Sana International Airport

In a recent letter, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on President Biden to exert diplomatic pressure on Saudi Arabia to end their blockade of the Sana International Airport. Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Rand Paul co-signed the letter. Yemen’s major airport has been out of use since August 2016, due to an ongoing civil war, in which the Saudi-led coalition has instituted a blockade Yemen’s airspace—making it off limits for both commercial and humanitarian purposes. This blockade is especially devastating because nearly 80 percent of Yemen’s citizens are in need of humanitarian assistance and 16.2 million people are at risk of famine, including 400,000 children under the age of 5.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
