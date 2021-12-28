Justice announces first judges for Intermediate Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the first appointees to the newly created Intermediate Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

Thomas E. Scarr of Barboursville was appointed for a term of 2 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024. Daniel W. Greear of South Charleston was appointed for a term of 4 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026. Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling was appointed for a term of 6 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028.

Justice said he had full confidence in his choices to serve on the court.

The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission interviewed more than 20 attorneys interested in serving on the court and submitted recommendations to the governor.

The new court, which will hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts, is expected to open July 1.