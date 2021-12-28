ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

Justice announces first judges for Intermediate Court

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the first appointees to the newly created Intermediate Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

Thomas E. Scarr of Barboursville was appointed for a term of 2 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024. Daniel W. Greear of South Charleston was appointed for a term of 4 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026. Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling was appointed for a term of 6 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028.

Justice said he had full confidence in his choices to serve on the court.

The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission interviewed more than 20 attorneys interested in serving on the court and submitted recommendations to the governor.

The new court, which will hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts, is expected to open July 1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Mexico advocates renew push for juvenile justice bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It seemed likely that Michael Brown, 44, would die in prison. He was tried as an adult in 1995 and convicted by a jury on first-degree murder and other charges in the stabbing death of his grandparents. He was 16 but sentenced as a violent youthful offender to life plus 41 years, ensuring he would spend at least 71 years in prison.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Committee to seek sponsor for Charleston Coliseum

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Officials are exploring the possibility of naming the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center after a sponsor. The Charleston City Council appointed eight members to the new Select Committee on Naming Rights – Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The panel...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Where did busy 2021 leave Ohio’s abortion laws?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Texas-style abortion ban. A bill outlawing the procedure statewide if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Local ordinances, stays by judges, new lawsuits. After this frenetic year of activity on the issue, it might be difficult to keep track of exactly where Ohio’s abortion laws stand as 2021 comes to a close. Here’s a look:
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Barboursville, WV
Government
City
South Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Barboursville, WV
The Associated Press

Driver’s licensing services coming to Kentucky state parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is sending additional driver license issuing teams to help Kentuckians sheltering at three state parks in western Kentucky. The “popup” licensing units will arrive next week to issue replacement licenses, permits and identification cards to residents who lost their credentials in...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

699K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy