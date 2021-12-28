Aultman Alliance Community Hospital Athlete of the Week | Steven Marra of West Branch

Senior Marra enjoyed a banner football season in the fall, helping the West Branch Warriors finish 13-1 while making an impact as a 1,000-yard running back and a Division IV first-team All-Ohio linebacker.

His success has transitioned to the wrestling mat, where he achieved 100 career wins earlier this month.

"I really wasn't rusty with the wrestling part, but there was [a transition period]," said Marra, the Aultman Alliance Community Hospital Athlete of the Week. "It took me a while to get back into shape."

While the wrestling season is still relatively early, Marra has shaped up to be one of the top competitors at 215 pounds, securing several early-season pins, highlighted by falls over formidable opponents from Eastern Buckeye Conference rivals Minerva and Carrollton.

Marra was a steady wrestler for the Warriors the previous three seasons, including his junior campaign when he finished fifth in the Division II district. That achievement in a loaded weight class was impressive, but it wasn't enough for him to reach a goal, one that he is pursuing in his final year of high school competition.

"I was a state alternate last year," Marra said. "Our weight class was good, but what was [ironic] was I had beaten the guy who won the [individual] title twice. He wrestled well in that district to make it to state. My goal this year is to make it to the state tournament."

Marra is part of a wrestling family that includes his father Justin Marra and older brother Kenny Marra, a four-year state qualifier for West Branch and a freshman wrestler at The Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

"My father and brother have been great influences," Marra said. "My father has been a great role model for me overall. My brother and I used to practice against each other and went at it pretty good. That competition helped make me better."

While he was pleased his older brother pushed him to become better on the mat, Marra admitted the two have different styles.

"Kenny was more [strategic], while I think I'm more of a physical wrestler," he added.

Marra has been wrestling for 12 years and gradually became devoted to competing at a high level.

"When I was little and had just started, I really didn't care, because I didn't win much," he said. "I still stayed with it and gained experience. Once I got more experience, I started to win more. Once I started to win more often, I became more [committed]."

During his high school years, Marra has always been committed to his studies, maintaining a nearly straight-A average. He admits to having an excellent recall, but quickly adds he has to put in the necessary study time in order to consistently earn his grades.

"I also try and do my homework as quickly as possible," he added. "Since I've played sports, I've learned the importance of time management."

While his love for wrestling has intensified, Marra is looking at playing college football and has narrowed his major to either education or nursing.

"I had a great experience playing football with my friends the last two years, I enjoyed helping the team win and I enjoyed playing both ways," he said. "I liked playing high school football and I'd like to get the chance to see if I could play in college."

Since he was part of a football team that reached postseason play the last two years and he advanced deep in the wrestling tournament in the past, Marra notes there is a different type of postseason pressure between the two sports.

"In wrestling, you could lose a match in the tournaments and still advance, if you win enough," Marra said. "It is different in football. It's one loss and you're out."

With a first-ever state tournament berth as his personal goal in his fourth and final year of high school wrestling, Marra has been focused on winning as many matches as he can while improving his technique in regular-season competition. He credits that self-discipline approach to growing up on a farm.

"Farm life has taught me a lot," he said. "I developed a good work ethic, a sense of responsibility and accountability."

And an appreciation for the West Branch athletic environment.

"Our community has been fantastic," Marra said. "We have some of the best fans in the state who have been supportive of the athletes. I've developed a lot of good memories from taking part in athletics at West Branch."

He would like to add one more chapter — a state wrestling berth in his senior year.

Six questions for Steven Marra

What's your favorite subject?

Mathematics.

What's your favorite movie?

Anchorman.

What makes wrestling a demanding sport?

Wrestling is both physically and mentally demanding.

What is your goal for the season?

I'd like to make it to state.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life?

Justin Marra, my father, has been a great role model for me.

What are your plans after high school graduation?

I want to attend college and continue playing football.