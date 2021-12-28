Niagara County sheriff's warn of utility scam

Lockport, NY (WBEN) Niagara County sheriff's deputies say a scammer has cheated a person out of money after claiming to be an energy provider representative and telling the victim their bill was overdue, and utilities were about to be shut off.

Deputies tell WBEN that's a red flag as legitimate companies will tell you by automated message or letter of any pending shutoff.

Another red flag was the caller asked the victim to make a payment over the phone, and would have to be through a third-party app to a certain person.

The caller stated businesses weren't allowed to have this third-party app, so the employees make the payments for them.

Deputies say the caller told the victim that their payment didn't go through, and had them “try it” a few more times. After the fourth payment, the victim became suspicious and asked to speak to a supervisor. Deputies say the caller then hung up on them.

The victim called their bank, and it was confirmed that hundreds of dollars had been deducted from their account and because it went through a third party app, the money may never be recovered.

Deputies advise blocking unwanted calls and text messages.