ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Six of the most interesting books I read in 2021

By John Stepek
moneyweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love reading other people's "book of the year" sections, but I don't tend to do book reviews myself. Why? Bluntly, I'm a slow reader. I find that the problem with most books is that the best bits are in the detail. If you try to skim that stuff, you get...

moneyweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
goodhousekeeping.com

All of Amazon's bestselling books for 2021

Amazon has revealed its list of bestselling and most-read books of 2021 and it's full of incredible fiction and non-fiction reads. Award-winning books from 2020 dominate this year's fiction charts with Matt Haig’s award-winning book, The Midnight Library, scoring the top spot and Delia Owens’ coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is now being turned into a film by Reese Witherspoon, following closely behind.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

The 15 Best and Most-Anticipated Books of 2022

Nothing beats a good book. I was always that kid getting in trouble for reading under my desk, working my way through the classroom bookshelf and then the school library, huddled in a corner with a paperback during recess. Imagine my delight when I got older and realized that reading and writing about books could be a career! Books offer an escape when the real world feels too stressful or scary, can spark even the most dormant imaginations with fantasy or historical fiction, send a chill up the straightest of spines with a good thriller, melt even the most hardened hearts with a steamy romance novel or give us a chance to walk in someone else's shoes through nonfiction or memoir.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernor Vinge
Person
Bill Browder
Person
Raghuram Rajan
The Independent

7 best non-fiction books of 2021: Explore historical titles, self-help and more

Having spent much of the past two years living alone or in small groups with limited social contact, it’s not surprising that so many of us have been desperate to hear stories from others. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of 2021’s best non-fiction writing.This year has seen breakthrough work examining the landscape for Britain’s trans, Black, and Asian communities, as well as some compelling memoirs, notably Ruth Coker Burks’s Aids history, All The Young Men, theatre critic Arifa Akbar’s memoir about her sister, Consumed, and the novelist Kate Mosse’s memoir of caring for her parents, An Extra Pair of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Bestselling books 2021: The most purchased books we covered

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Books keep us company at home, at the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
World Economic Forum

Women need a global sisterhood and men need to read more fiction: Elif Shafak on the Forum's Book Club podcast

Subscribe to Book Club wherever you listen to podcasts. The world’s top authors answer questions from members of the Forum's Book Club. Elif Shafak, author of the acclaimed The Bastard of Istanbul and The Forty Rules of Love, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize for her 2019 novel 10 Minutes and 38 Seconds in This Strange World. The Turkish-British writer joins us to talk about her latest novel, The Island of Missing Trees, a story of forbidden love set in Cyprus and Britain, and tells me why more men should read fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Reviews#First Book
IGN

The Witcher Books Reading Order

Now that Netflix’s The Witcher has arrived, this wild world of wonder and weirdness is being introduced to a whole new audience. However, executive producer and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich’s adaptation of this beloved fantasy world isn’t tied to the massively successful Witcher game franchise developed by CD Projekt Red and which established its significance in the zeitgeist. Instead, the Netflix show is based on the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski. And maybe, just maybe, fans of the show are interested in giving the books a try as well now. Well, let us help you with that!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
coloradosun.com

Littwin: In case you’ve been waiting, here are some of the best books I read in the annus horribilis that was 2021

Back by popular demand — there were at least two emails, I’m sure — we bring you my annual favorite books of (fill in the year). In this case, it’s 2021, the year that was promised to us as an antidote for the terrifying year that was 2020. That promise lasted approximately six days. Should we start a poll for 2022?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

Most Children’s Books Are Read on Tuesday - Booka Studies Readers’ Preferences Around the World

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021-- The Booka team analyzed their internal information and collected statistics for the whole world: “In 2021 Booka’s young readers turned over one and a half million pages and read over 70,000 books.”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005370/en/
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
simplesimonandco.com

2021 Book List: What I Read…

I love to read almost as I love to make quilts. Actually one of my favorite things to do is to make quilts while I listen to a book. Below is a list of the books that I read in 2021 as well as which reads were my favorites and least favorites.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
smallbiztrends.com

How to Make Money Reading Books

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. . Plenty of hobbies produce crafts and other products that can be sold in a small business. But what if your hobby is a more passive activity that doesn’t result in anything but your enjoyment? What if your passion is books?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theberkshireedge.com

SHEELA CLARY: Eight books I read in 2021

This is not a “best of” list, nor is it comprehensive, or made up only of books published in 2021, or even ranked in order of preference. I just wanted to assess, in this time of reflection, some of what I felt drawn to learn this year. Lovers...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Teton Valley News

I Have Thoughts: Six Books Consumed in 2021

Apparently I have a fixation on fiction about the logging industry, because this is the best book I’ve read since Annie Proulx’s Barkskins (which I have recommended in the past—seriously, go read it). Damnation Spring is set in the seventies in rural northern California, where herbicides used by the big logging companies are impacting the health of people who depend on the industry. This is Davidson’s debut novel but she is a masterful writer who doesn’t waste a single word, perfectly evokes the physical surroundings, and makes you really invested in the characters. Truly a feat.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

What Is Your Reading Plan for 2022? Mine Surprised Me

Instead of going for speed or quantity when reading, why not slow down?. Closer, deeper reading becomes a treat in itself. One of my goals for 2022 is to….read less. I know, I know, most people want to read more, and I’ve always been one of them, following the “So many books, so little time” motto. But my new maxim is “Less can be more.” And I think I'll be happier because of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outsidemagazine

Our Favorite Books of 2021

The past year was a great one for reading at Outside: in addition to relaunching our book club this fall, we spent our spare time digging into an especially strong crop of fiction and nonfiction about the outdoors. There were imaginative works of climate fiction, thoughtful memoirs by new and established authors, thrilling adventure tales, and even a book that made us feel a little less hopeless about our warming planet. Here, Outside contributors look back on some of their favorite books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Idaho8.com

The best books of 2021, according to global tastemakers

The literary landscape has never been richer or more reflective of our present moment. Compassionate depictions of the ongoing refugee crisis won Zanzibar-British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, while American writer Jason Mott took home the National Book Award for his novel on the racism, police brutality and the Black experience in the United States.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy