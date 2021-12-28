203 Maple Path Place

Investors, this diamond in the rough is your next great opportunity. Rarely available and sought after Federal Style Luxury 2 car garage town home in Birch Pond Subdivision. Located at the intersection of RT50 and Fairfax County Parkway, minutes to major commuter routes, shopping, business centers. Large floorpan with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Lower level features large rec room, French doors to fenced yard with patio backing to trees, full bath, access to oversized 2 car garage. Main level features foyer with large step up living room, wood floors and wall of windows, decorative columns, formal dining room, large gourmet eat-in kitchen with island/bar and French doors to custom deck. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms including oversized master with ensuite lux bath, walk-in tub and separate shower. Home needs cosmetic updates including carpet, paint, some drywall repair, kitchen and bath improvements. Take advantage of this opportunity to earn sweat equity. Home sold As-Is. LL ceiling was opened up several years ago to repair kitchen leak, ceiling never replaced (but leak fixed) ARV $750K-$800K RANGE. OFFER DEADLINE SUNDAY 1/2 8PM.
Comments / 0