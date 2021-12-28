ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
203 Maple Path Place

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3458 Sq. Ft. Beautiful LifeForms home on a cul-de-sac lot in Alden Bridge! Covered front porch, high ceilings, neutral...

www.mocomotive.com

mansionglobal.com

A Victorian Charmer With Modern Amenities Lists in Aspen for $17.995 Million

A meticulously modernized Victorian home that was built in 1885—and retains its historic charm—is hitting the market Wednesday in Aspen, Colorado, Mansion Global has learned. The West Francis Street property is located on a 6,000-square-foot corner lot featuring mature cottonwood trees, exterior gardens and a patio, according to...
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

1206 Reservoir Street,

1206 Reservoir St 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come by our Cute and Cozy 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has hardwood and laminate flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, an updated bathroom, central air, w/d hookup, partial finished basement, 1 car detached garage, patio space and a yard. This won't last long at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

569 Rock Hill Church Road

2 acres unrestricted. NO HOA. Make this turnkey property your next "Happy Place". Feng shui at it's best!Priced to sell energy efficient Inviting Fluid Floor Plan (Captivating upgrades (Completely remodeled 2018: roof, barn door, HVAC, gutters, windows, driveway, flooring, bathroom tile, cabinets & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, designer bathroom vanities, quartz countertops, barn doors, with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, perfectly placed recessed lighting, windows & doors.) Cozy up to the brick fireplace while honey makes you hot cocoa from the sparkling white adjoining kitchen w/custom-built wood floating shelves and edison drop lights. There's plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying your guests from your well-lit designer kitchen designed for entertaining.One end=3 bedrooms & 2 baths anchored on opposite end styling a tiled great room (30X22) w/separate entrance and adjoining bath w/shower (potential for separate living/apartment).Newly paved large L shaped driveway. Huge detached shed w/pole barn on side. Large inviting sunny lot partially wooded and partially cleared. Escape to a retreat and secluded sanctuary. There are walking trails through your own private backyard paradise. Centrally located and desirable commuting location.Nothing left to do but move in.Open Houses 1/2/22Highest & Best Contracts due Sunday 1/2/22 @7pm.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4008 Dogberry Lane

Investors, this diamond in the rough is your next great opportunity. Rarely available and sought after Federal Style Luxury 2 car garage town home in Birch Pond Subdivision. Located at the intersection of RT50 and Fairfax County Parkway, minutes to major commuter routes, shopping, business centers. Large floorpan with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Lower level features large rec room, French doors to fenced yard with patio backing to trees, full bath, access to oversized 2 car garage. Main level features foyer with large step up living room, wood floors and wall of windows, decorative columns, formal dining room, large gourmet eat-in kitchen with island/bar and French doors to custom deck. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms including oversized master with ensuite lux bath, walk-in tub and separate shower. Home needs cosmetic updates including carpet, paint, some drywall repair, kitchen and bath improvements. Take advantage of this opportunity to earn sweat equity. Home sold As-Is. LL ceiling was opened up several years ago to repair kitchen leak, ceiling never replaced (but leak fixed) ARV $750K-$800K RANGE. OFFER DEADLINE SUNDAY 1/2 8PM.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

611 N 3rd Avenue

Beautifully updated ranch home on almost a 1/4 acre in Villa Park. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom, large laundry/mud room with new washer and dryer and cabinets for added storage, family room and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, countertop microwave, and under cabinet lighting. The living room, hallway and 2 of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. The master has durable laminate flooring. The bathroom features granite top vanity, maple cabinetry, a medicine cabinet and heated travertine flooring. Fully fenced in spacious yard, 4 car garage, yes you read that correctly, a paver brick patio, firepit, and shed. Conveniently located. Trampoline will be removed before move in. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. All applicants 18+ over must complete an application and a credit, criminal and sex offender report, $40 per person. 640 credit, 1 month of paystubs and W-2 for previous year, pic of ID's.
VILLA PARK, IL
News Argus

3229 Pine Needles Road

Furnished 4 Bedroom in High Point - This home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in backyard with a patio makes for a perfect outdoor oasis. Convenient to all that High Point has to offer, this is a great location. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
HIGH POINT, NC
bhhschicago.com

1130 Maple Avenue #3

GREAT EVANSTON 1Bed for RENT. The unit is on the top floor so there is no one above you. The unit gets a lot of natural sunlight from all the windows. The unit features hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ample amount of closet space. The unit is on a beautiful tree-lined street. Additional positives of living here include a shared backyard where residents can gather to have barbecue meals in the summer. Parks, shopping centers like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, dining venues, and transportation are a short walk away. You also have the option of renting parking space for $75 per month. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets, no Pits or Rots) MUST SEE!
EVANSTON, IL
oucampus.org

20802 North 7th Place

Three Bedroom Home in Phoenix - Book a viewing on our site: nomadlease.com/property-listings/AZ. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located in Phoenix. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Head into the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard and covered patio! *Property comes unfurnished*.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1459 Crimson Lane #1459

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor ranch townhome with modern open floor plan! ~ Roomy living room ~ Dining area with sliding glass door ~ Fully applianced kitchen ~ Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath with separate shower and soaking tub ~ Convenient laundry with washer and dryer ~ Vaulted ceilings ~ Recessed lighting ~ Neutral decor ~ Private entrance ~ Attached 2 car garage ~ Great location close to schools, parks, and shopping ~ Largest unit in the complex! ~ Pets allowed ~ Great condition! ~ Advertised rent is for 2 year lease with automatic 3% rent increase in 2nd year - add $100/month for 1 year lease.
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

25 Hanover Place NW

Beautifully Renovated 2BD/1BA Row Home in NOMA w/ W&D - Completely renovated row house with brand new everything. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, white cabinetry. Fenced in rear patio with privacy fence. Living and dining room area with wood-burning stove, fresh paint and gray play flooring. Upper level with 2 bedrooms + extra bonus room. Renovated bathroom and great natural light! Ideally located in NOMA near Gallaudet University, Capital Hill, Capital One Arena and H Street Corridor!
HANOVER, MD
News Argus

5576 Farm House Tr.

Great townhouse in convenient location to shopping and 421 - This end unit home has tons of natural light and offers open concept living. Kitchen is open and airy with lots of counter space, tons of storage and a pantry. Kitchen opens to the dining room and living room. Fireplace in the huge living room with access to the oversized back patio and an exterior storage closet. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms each with their own en suite. The primary bedroom has two closets and has enough space for all your bedroom furniture needs! Primary bathroom has dual vanities.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14821 Rising Sun Lane

Beautiful two-story townhouse in Haymarket! Lots of upgrades: hardwood floors on main level, freshly painted and new carpet on second level, stainless steel appliances in kitchen with new refrigerator. New tile added to all bathrooms. Fenced in backyard with sundeck. Excellent location close to major highways and shopping. Listing courtesy...
HAYMARKET, VA
Panr

3042 Crestbrook Bend Ln

Welcome to this beautiful Home! with 5 bedroom, 2.5 baths meticulously maintained unit in Lakes of Brightwater Community. The Interior has a spacious living area. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. Large game room for family enjoyment. Home sits on oversized lot on a cul-de-sac. Great backyard, covered patio is perfect for enjoying privacy with no neighbors in the back, perfect for enjoying privacy in our backyard. Never flooded. Zoned to Katy ISD. Serious inquiries. Come see this one before it is gone!
KATY, TX
MassLive.com

House of the Week: 2 homes on same property for sale with views of Cape Cod Bay, includes self cleaning pool, spa with waterfall and ice rink

A property for sale near Cape Cod includes about 18 acres of land, which includes two homes, a self-cleaning pool, spa with waterfall, an ice rink and more. The Plymouth property is for sale for $4.7 million and overlooks “spectacular views of Cape Cod Bay,” according to the listing. It has eight total bedrooms and eight bathrooms. And was built in 2002.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3706 Elkader

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come See for yourself this Large Cozy Brick Traditional Home in the highly sought after Ednor Gardens. A very quiet street with a Garage and parking pad in the rear. This 3 bedroom 1.5 Baths has everything you have been looking for. Updates galore including New Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and pristine red oak kitchen floors. All new light fixtures throughout the home, an updated bathroom, whole house has been freshly painted, brand new entry doors and garage door, basement has been redone including grinded and sealed floors. A gas fireplace that makes the combo living room/dining room very inviting. Save money knowing there is a New Roof, New Chimney and New Garbage Disposal. This house is very close to JHU, public transportation and Union Memorial Hospital. This is truly a place to call home.
REAL ESTATE
Panr

24411 Tesino River Cir

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION with LAKE VIEW!!! Wonderful two-story home featuring 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths with an Inviting Entry which leads to a spacious Formal Living & Dining Room, perfect for entertaining. Large Kitchen with Granite counters, tile backsplash, huge master suite with walk-in closet & bathroom with double vanities & whirlpool tub! Large game-room and secondary bedrooms upstairs with tons of storage. Backyard with covered patio overlooks the lake, making the outdoors a great place to relax. Walking distance to playground and community pool. Minutes to I-10 and Grand Parkway. Zoned to acclaimed KISD. Call for your private tour today !!!
KATY, TX

