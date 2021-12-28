203 Maple Path Place

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come See for yourself this Large Cozy Brick Traditional Home in the highly sought after Ednor Gardens. A very quiet street with a Garage and parking pad in the rear. This 3 bedroom 1.5 Baths has everything you have been looking for. Updates galore including New Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and pristine red oak kitchen floors. All new light fixtures throughout the home, an updated bathroom, whole house has been freshly painted, brand new entry doors and garage door, basement has been redone including grinded and sealed floors. A gas fireplace that makes the combo living room/dining room very inviting. Save money knowing there is a New Roof, New Chimney and New Garbage Disposal. This house is very close to JHU, public transportation and Union Memorial Hospital. This is truly a place to call home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO