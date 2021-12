Letters to recipients of the Advance Child Tax Credit and recipients of the third round of Economic Impact Payments will be sent out in December and January, respectively, according to the IRS. Having this information handy when preparing a tax return can help cut down on errors and processing time. If you receive one of these letters, the IRS advises you to keep it for your 2022 federal tax return preparation.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO