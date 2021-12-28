ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Network: Jaguars to retain GM Baalke

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
NFL Network: Jaguars to retain GM Trent Baalke JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 08: General Manager Trent Baalke of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on June 08, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jacksonville, Fl — We know with certainty that the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new head coach next season, but a full house cleaning is evidently not happening.

The NFL Network reports General Manager Trent Baalke will be retained by owner Shad Khan. And he will be directly involved with Khan in hiring Urban Meyer’s replacement.

Baalke has been in Jacksonville for nearly two years - he took over for Dave Caldwell when he was fired.

