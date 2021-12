Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is doing more to help Republicans win back control of Congress in 2022 than, well, the Republicans are doing. The latest example of this came Sunday when Manchin appeared on — of all places — Fox News to declare that he’s a “no” on President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better bill. Many are understandably analyzing Manchin’s purported reasons for stabbing Biden and the Democrats in the back. But Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., best summed it up while on Ali Velshi’s MSNBC show Sunday morning when she bluntly stated, “The excuses he just made are complete bulls---.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO