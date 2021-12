Meta Platforms (FB), formerly known as Facebook, appears to have finally emerged from the Cambridge Analytica scandal of the past. The stock price has made up for lost time yet I make the case that much more upside is yet to come. While I am unconvinced about the direct profit potential of the metaverse, I expect investments in the metaverse to only strengthen the underlying secular growth story. I rate shares a strong buy over the long term as multiple expansion plays out.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO