Swiss Interiors With the Best Seats Outside the House

Manufacturers: Conwood, TOFFOLI, Wisma Sehati, selgrid. Text description provided by the architects. E House has 4 levels and it is built on 203 m2 land area, located in Jakarta, Indonesia. Each level has its own programming function, first level as service & office area, second level as semi private area, which has kitchen, dining area, and living room, third and fourth level as private area for bedroom and leisure activities. The architect developed the mass of the building with these three “E” considerations : Ecofriendly, Eccentric, and Elevate. Developing an ecofriendly building, architect started by using a lot of sun shade and air cross ventilation, so user will save energy and use less electricity.
