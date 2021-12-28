Ugandan shilling flat on slump in dollar appetite
KAMPALA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Tuesday due to a slump in importer dollar demand, traders said.
At 0911 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545 per dollar, the same level as Monday's close.
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa
