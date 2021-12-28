ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Die Hard cast, where are they now?

By Tom Percival
thedigitalfix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere is the Die Hard cast now? Die Hard is one of the best action movies ever made. Directed by John McTiernan – the genius filmmaker behind Predator – the film tells the story of John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he tries to reunite with his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia)...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Veljohnson
Person
Bonnie Bedelia
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Alan Rickman
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Bruce Willis
Washington Post

Behind ‘The Godfather,’ misfits, showdowns and the real mob

The director had four unremarkable feature films and a handful of soft-porn skin flicks on his résumé. The star was a washed-up and unreliable former deity who couldn’t memorize his lines, was deeply in debt and was pondering his third divorce. The co-star was a high school dropout and former messenger boy whom the studio suits considered too short, too old and too inexperienced for the part. And the man overseeing the production was an insufferable narcissist with a blossoming cocaine habit and a glamorous wife who was about to dump him for Steve McQueen.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Awesome Bruce Willis Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

Sci-fi fans, rejoice! Looper has hit Netflix and the 2012 action flick has already reached the top of the streaming charts. For those who missed this underrated film when it was first released, Looper takes place In the not so distant future when the mob can send hitmen Into the past and future In order to do their dirty work, and Joe (Bruce Willis) comes face to face with his past self (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The film also stars Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, and Jeff Daniels. Looper is currently sitting at No. 5 on Netflix's movie charts.
MOVIES
Insider

10 of the best and 10 of the worst movies of the year

After the pandemic put many productions on hold last year, 2021 ushered in a ton of new releases. Films like "Minari" and Bo Burnham's "Inside" earned high praise from critics. "Dear Evan Hansen," "Habit," and "Chaos Walking" had a harder time winning over reviewers. "Minari" received top praise from critics.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 6

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 6 is topped by The Power of the Dog, an Oscar-contending Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It's been No. 1 for several days now, an impressive feat for a film this artistically minded. It's followed by the 1999 Eddie Murphy-Martin Lawrence team-up Life. Behind that, there's the latest Netflix Christmas movie, Single All the Way, which features Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy, so you know it's good. The star-studded action hit Red Notice is at No. 4, and the sci-fi favorite Looper rounds out the top five.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

What age was Bruce Willis in the first Die Hard?

While some people put classic Christmas films such as Elf or The Grinch at the top of their festive viewing list, others prefer Die Hard to get them in the Christmas spirit. As people watch their favourite festive films, the debate over whether Die Hard is a Christmas film or not has sparked again.
MOVIES
/Film

Upcoming George Clooney Movies To Keep On Your Radar

As actor, producer, and director over the years, the multi-hyphenate A-lister George Clooney simply couldn't settle for being one of the most handsome men alive. No sir, he had to go ahead and add all sorts of prestigious industry titles to his star-making acting day job that only further established him as one of the greatest leading men in the business and a creative with an eye for the most interesting and personal projects. Now, that's not to say there haven't been some notable swings and misses mixed into that decades-long career, of course. I don't think anyone out there would disagree that his acting has yet to be surpassed by his directing, despite his past successes with 2002's "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" and "Good Night, and Good Luck." in 2005.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Serendipity’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Kate Beckinsale, John Cusack and More

Is it meant to be? In 2001, romantic comedy fans followed the would-or-wouldn’t-they romance of Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack‘s lovestruck characters in Serendipity. In the classic film, the actors played Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas, respectively, who ended up searching for one another over several years in New York City after they first met, fell in love and went their separate ways. Despite a heartbreaking parting, the pair remained convinced that their initial encounter was fated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

12 Christmas Movies You Forgot About

With the same old films in heavy rotation on television every December — think Home Alone, A Christmas Story and Love Actually — you may be sleeping on other yuletide faves from the silver screen. 1988’s Scrooged, for example, marked Bill Murray’s first film since Ghostbusters, and it...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

2022 Netflix Movie Release Dates: All The New Movies Confirmed To Premiere

The year 2021 saw new Netflix movie releases coming out every week, making it a pretty massive time for the streaming giant. Well, it looks like 2022 is going to be an even bigger year and may see the release of some of the best Netflix original movies yet, from the highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel to an epic team-up between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the spy thriller The Gray Man.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy