Yemen rebels allow UN flights temporarily into Sanaa airport

By SAMY MAGDY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Tuesday they are temporarily allowing U.N. humanitarian flights to land at the airport in the capital, Sanaa, following a weeklong halt in flights into the northern, rebel-held territory. The rebel Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of Yemen's north,...

AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Ship carrying weapons for Yemeni rebels seized US Navy

The US Navy said it has intercepted a 'stateless? vessel carrying a major illegal shipment of weapons to civil war-torn Yemen. The ship came from Iran, the Navy claimed. The cache of around 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and 266,000 rounds of ammunition was discovered after US Navy patrol coastal ships USS Tempest and USS Typhoon boarded a fishing vessel in the northern part of the Arabian Sea on Monday, the Navy said in a statement.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Officials: Military leader killed in fighting for Yemen city

CAIRO — Clashes between Yemeni government forces and the country’s Houthi rebels attacking the key central city of Marib left a senior military commander dead Monday, officials said. The development is a big blow to the forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, who have been fighting for months...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Drone, Strikes Targets in Yemen's Sanaa

(Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed a drone sent over southern Saudi Arabia early on Monday, and coalition air strikes hit parts of the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa, Saudi state media said. The drone was launched from Sanaa international airport and was aimed at civilians at...
MILITARY
Telegraph

UN launches coronavirus vaccination of migrants in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations has launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign for stranded migrants in war-torn Yemen, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday. The International Organization for Migration said in a statement that it aims to inoculate around 7,500 migrants in its centers in the provinces of Aden and Marib but that this was not enough.
WORLD
KEYT

Saudi coalition says it targeted rebel-held Yemen airport

CAIRO (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen says it has launched “precision airstrikes” against rebel targets at the airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. The strikes on Monday came just over an hour after the coalition asked U.N. agencies and civilians to immediately leave the airport. The coalition claims the Houthi rebels have turned Sanaa International Airport into a military base for launching ballistic missiles and explosive-laded drones into Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital since September 2014. Though the intervention of the Saudi-led coalition halted their march south in 2015, the war has slogged on for years and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Iran to Announce New Ambassador in Yemen After Predecessor's Death

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran plans to announce the appointment of a new ambassador in Yemen after the death of previous envoy Hasan Irlu, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday. Tehran said on Dec. 21 that Irlu, its envoy in the Yemeni capital Sanaa that is controlled by...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

UN agency says to cut food aid to Yemen for want of funds

The World Food Programme said Wednesday it was "forced" to cut aid to Yemen due to lack of funds, and warned of a surge in hunger in the war-torn country.   Yemen has been devastated by a civil war between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-backed Huthi rebels since 2014, and millions of civilians are on the brink of famine.
CHARITIES
UN News Centre

Escalation in Yemen ‘worst in years’ – UN top envoy

According to his statement, airstrikes on Sana’a have resulted in the loss of civilian lives, and damage to noncombatant infrastructure and residential areas. A continued offensive on Ma’rib, where at least 35,000 people have been forced to flee since September, and unabated missile attacks on the governorate are causing civilian casualties, damage to civilian objects and mass displacement.
SAUDI ARABIA
US News and World Report

Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile at Coalition Camp in Shabwa, Say Sources

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis on Thursday launched a missile at a camp housing Yemeni forces belonging to a Saudi-led coalition that had sent reinforcements to counter a push on the oil-producing province of Shabwa, military sources and a local official said. The ballistic missile killed four soldiers and wounded...
MILITARY
AFP

Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen rebel camp in ramped up air war

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Sunday it struck a Huthi rebel camp in the capital Sanaa, as it intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed insurgents. The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Huthis in a civil war, said it destroyed weapons storehouses in the rebel-held capital, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). "The operation in Sanaa was an immediate response to an attempt to transfer weapons from Al-Tashrifat camp in Sanaa," it said in a statement, adding it "destroyed weapons warehouses". The coalition is scheduled to hold a news conference on Sunday at which it has said it will show evidence of involvement by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in the Yemeni conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

U.N. Bodies Urge Yemen's Houthis to Release Two Staff Members

(Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement has detained two staff members of UNESCO and U.N. Human Rights since early November, the UN bodies said in a joint statement on Tuesday, calling for their immediate release. The statement gave no details on the two individuals, but a Yemeni government official told Reuters...
HUMAN RIGHTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sudan officials: 31 bodies retrieved from collapsed mine

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudanese authorities said Wednesday rescue workers retrieved at least 31 bodies from a collapsed gold mine in West Kordofan province. The country’s state-run mining company said workers and villagers were still searching the Darsaya mine for more bodies or possible survivors. The mine is located in the Fuja village, around 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of the capital of Khartoum.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Sudan gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing about 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the western region, officials said Wednesday. "We heard intense gunfire," local resident Mohamed Salem told AFP. A WFP official said the organisation was "conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contained some 1,900 tonnes of food products", intended to be lifesaving supplies for some of the most vulnerable people.
ADVOCACY

