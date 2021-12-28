ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Endangered orangutan gives birth to healthy infant

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGyfU_0dXIgdFs00

A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans, in the US has given birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb, officials at the Audubon Zoo said.

Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the first baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately, but she was having problems after that, according to a news release.

A team of on-call medical professionals was brought in, including neonatology specialists who usually treat humans.

Menari was anesthetised and ultrasound showed that the second baby was dead and badly positioned. The team was able to remove it without a caesarean section, the zoo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ita3f_0dXIgdFs00
This undated photo provided by the Audubon Zoo on Monday, Dec. 27, 2022 shows a male infant Sumatran orangutan born to Menari at the zoo in New Orleans on Friday, Christmas Eve. His twin was stillborn, officials at the Audubon Zoo said Monday. (Audubon Zoo via AP)

The great apes named for their long red hair are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Threats include hunting and the destruction of the forests and peat swamps where they spend nearly all their time up in trees.

Fewer than 14,000 live in the wild and their numbers are declining as palm oil plantations spread into their forest habitat, according to the Audubon Nature Institute, which runs the zoo.

When Menari’s pregnancy was announced in October, the zoo said there was about a 1% chance of orangutan twins. Twin births are inherently high risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ni2i_0dXIgdFs00
This undated photo provided by the Audubon Zoo on Monday, Dec. 27, 2022 shows a male infant Sumatran orangutan born to Menari at the zoo in New Orleans on Friday, Christmas Eve. His twin was stillborn, officials at the Audubon Zoo said Monday. (Audubon Zoo via AP)

“This is a bittersweet time for our team, but, given the very serious complications with the second infant, we are extremely happy that Menari and the surviving infant are together and doing well,” said Audubon’s senior vet, Bob MacLean.

He said the veterinary team and specialists were very pleased with Menari’s recovery and her natural mothering instincts so far.

The baby was bottle-fed overnight, while Menari recovered, Mr MacLean told The Associated Press.

“Menari immediately took the infant back Christmas morning, when offered to her, and she successfully began nursing,” he said.

Mother and baby are behind the scenes to give them time to bond and to let keepers and vets care for them, the zoo said. It said the baby was nursing very well.

Vets do not know what caused the death of the other baby, which was also full-term, Mr MacLean said.

“The medical team on hand did indicate that the placenta appeared abnormal. We will be sending tissues for histopathology to glean more information, but those results will be many weeks to come,” he said.

Menari was hand-reared and is a first-time mother.

However, she was able to observe her mother, Feliz, and foster-sister Reese giving birth and raising babies – Feliz in 2019 and Reese in February.

Menari and half-sister Bulan often eat, sleep or forage together, the zoo said.

“This recent experience with infants has helped to prepare Menari for motherhood,” the news release said.

The infant is the third for father Jambi, who also sired the babies born in 2019 and this year. He went to New Orleans in 2018 from Hannover Zoo in Germany.

It may be six years or more before his next babies.

Sumatran orangutans are not weaned until they are about seven years old, and females have the longest period between births of any mammals, 8.2 to 9.3 years, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Orangutans#Maternity#The Audubon Zoo#The Associated Press
buffalonynews.net

Pregnant women with COVID-19 give normal births: Study

Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): A study found that babies born to women who had COVID-19 during pregnancy had shown reassuring patterns of growth and development at six-month follow-up. The research has been published in the 'Journal of Perinatal Medicine'. "Our results should be reassuring to pregnant women with COVID-19...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
International Business Times

2 Infants Hospitalized After Accidentally Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Instead Of Immunity Shots

Two infants in Brazil were reportedly hospitalized after they were mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccines instead of immunity shots. Three children were taken to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Nova Sorocaba neighborhood Wednesday morning to update their vaccination cards. However, two of them received the Pfizer vaccine by mistake, G1 Globo reported, citing TV TEM [Google Translate showed].
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Christmas babies given presents by midwives to celebrate birth

Each ward in the hospital erects and decorates a Christmas tree to get into the spirit of the season. The first babies to be born on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are given presents by midwives to celebrate their arrivals. Staff at King’s College Hospital in south east...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
International Business Times

Pregnant Woman Who Declined Vaccine Dies Of COVID-19 2 Months After Giving Birth

An unvaccinated 30-year-old woman in Manchester, England who tested positive for COVID-19 while she was pregnant, died over the weekend following the birth of her only child. Natalie Forshaw died Sunday in the early hours of Boxing Day — nearly two months after she delivered her son, Caleb, via a C-section at St. Mary's Hospital at Oxford Road on Nov. 3, the Manchester Evening News reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Are Signs of Autism in Infants?

Reduced eye contact or facial expressions may be early signs of autism in babies. Recognizing them is a first step towards diagnosis. Having a baby can be an exciting and enjoyable time, even with the sleepless nights or seemingly endless diaper changes. However, along with joy, parenthood also brings with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

One in Eight Australian Sharks in Critical Danger as Seasons Changes

If you're planning a trip to the beach this summer, sharks may be on your mind. However, a group of researchers claims that they're not talking about whether or not a shark would eat you (it's highly improbable), but rather how these fantastic creatures are faring in the marine ecosystem.
ANIMALS
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy