Troy Parrott challenging for MK Dons start against Cheltenham

Troy Parrott could return to the MK Dons starting line-up for the visit of Cheltenham.

On-loan Tottenham striker Parrott came on as a late substitute at Lincoln on Boxing Day after serving a suspension.

He helped the Dons come from two goals down to register a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Fellow forward Max Watters is not expected to be available again.

Cheltenham duo Will Boyle and Taylor Perry are set to miss out through injury.

But Conor Thomas should be involved in the squad again after returning from a spell out.

Elliot Bonds featured against Plymouth on Boxing Day after his recent successful loan spell at Kidderminster.

George Lloyd remains on the sidelines with a stomach muscle injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox