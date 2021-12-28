ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Troy Parrott challenging for MK Dons start against Cheltenham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqIP4_0dXIgPqa00

Troy Parrott could return to the MK Dons starting line-up for the visit of Cheltenham.

On-loan Tottenham striker Parrott came on as a late substitute at Lincoln on Boxing Day after serving a suspension.

He helped the Dons come from two goals down to register a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Fellow forward Max Watters is not expected to be available again.

Cheltenham duo Will Boyle and Taylor Perry are set to miss out through injury.

But Conor Thomas should be involved in the squad again after returning from a spell out.

Elliot Bonds featured against Plymouth on Boxing Day after his recent successful loan spell at Kidderminster.

George Lloyd remains on the sidelines with a stomach muscle injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Adam Jackson expected to return as Lincoln take on MK Dons

Adam Jackson should be back for Lincoln’s game against MK Dons at the LNER Stadium on Boxing Day. Jackson was forced off in the 18th minute of the Imps’ 2-0 loss to Crewe and missed their game against Cheltenham but could come back into the fold in time for Sunday.
SOCCER
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Parrott
Person
Max Watters
Person
Taylor Perry
Person
Elliot Bonds
Person
Conor Thomas
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26. "The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday.The draw lifted Chelsea into second place, above Liverpool, but a win was needed to keep in sight of in-form leader Manchester City, who went eight points clear following their 1-0 win at Brentford. It looked like Chelsea was about to earn three points despite a lackluster display at Stamford Bridge, only for Welbeck - on as a substitute - to head home a left-wing cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time.Romelu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Day#Uk#Tottenham#Lincoln#Plymouth
The Independent

Taking a knee: Gareth Southgate says England took stand in bid to have racism discussed more in dressing rooms

The decision by the England football team to take a knee during this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament partially came after manager Gareth Southgate reprimanded full back Danny Rose for getting booked during an earlier game in Montenegro – without realising he had been suffering racist abuse throughout the match.Southgate admonished the Watford player for picking up a yellow card immediately after the game in March 2019.But he has now revealed that he ended up saying sorry to Rose on the plane home after being made aware that both he and striker Raheem Sterling had been barracked throughout the 90 minutes.“I...
SOCIETY
newschain

Late Scott Twine winner boosts MK Dons as Lincoln are beaten

Play-off chasing MK Dons came from behind to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Lincoln thanks to Scott Twine’s last-minute goal. The visitors trailed 2-0 at half-time after conceding twice inside the opening eight minutes, but a Twine brace and Matt O’Riley strike in the second half completed an unlikely win.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Roberto Martinez opposes plan to hold World Cup every two years

Roberto Martinez has voiced his opposition to Fifa’s plans to revamp the World Cup schedule.The Belgium boss, who will lead the country in Qatar in 2022, is against the proposal to hold the tournament every two years.Fifa president Gianni Infantino and chief of global football development Arsene Wenger have been pushing to change the calendar.The governing body hosted a summit last week and told its 211 member associations £3.3billion in additional revenue would be generated from holding a biennial World Cup.France forward Kylian Mbappe and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski have raised their concerns and Martinez has now added his, and...
FIFA
newschain

Oxford up to fifth as they ease to victory over AFC Wimbledon

Oxford turned on the style as they thrashed AFC Wimbledon 3-0 to climb up to fifth in Sky Bet League One. Mark Sykes opened the scoring in the 27th minute, firing home from 12 yards from Ryan Williams’ cutback. Matty Taylor doubled the lead seven minutes before the break,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ademola Lookman gives Leicester victory and puts dent in Liverpool title bid

A dogged Leicester painted Liverpool as the team without rest or nine first-team players on Tuesday night as Ademola Lookman’s winner sliced through their festive feeling and title tilt. Against the odds, the extent of their absentees, and their exertions in a 6-3 loss to Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers’ men pulled off an unexpected triumph in the space of 48 hours, ribboned with a rare clean sheet.They will have expected plenty more punch from a full-strength Liverpool who had Boxing Day off, but were seriously jaded. Jurgen Klopp’s men were slow, unsure and largely sleepwalking through the encounter.Liverpool, their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe will ‘count the bodies’ ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Everton

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will take a roll call ahead of Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton after admitting he is “dangerously close” to not having enough players to fulfil the fixture.The Magpies went into Monday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with their squad ravaged by positive Covid-19 tests and injuries and emerged further depleted.Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and the suspended Isaac Hayden were absent from a matchday squad which featured only eight substitutes, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both limped off.Howe admitted Wilson’s injury in particular was a concern, and while midfielder Hayden is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tom Bradshaw earns under-strength Millwall victory at Coventry

Tom Bradshaw stabbed home his fourth goal in as many games as a depleted Millwall earned an unlikely 1-0 win at Coventry. The EFL had denied the Lions’ request for the match to be postponed and arrived in Coventry with just 15 senior players available. Boss Gary Rowett filled...
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Manning praises MK Dons after Scott Twine’s late winner

Liam Manning hailed his MK Dons side’s resilience after they came from behind to beat Lincoln 3-2 in a Boxing Day thriller at Sincil Bank. The struggling Imps were gifted an early 2-0 lead thanks to Warren O’Hara’s own goal and Chris Maguire’s penalty, after Daniel Harvie handled in his own box in the eighth minute.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy