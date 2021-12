India on Tuesday cleared two more Covid-19 vaccines and an anti-viral pill for emergency use amid fears of a rapid spike in cases related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India’s first homegrown RBD protein sub-unit vaccine Corbevax, made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological E, and Serum Institute of India’s version of Novavax’s shot Covovax have been approved by the drug regulator.So far, six other Covid-19 vaccines — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute’s Covishield, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik V, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen — have received authorisation in India.Merck’s anti-viral drug Molnupiravir will be manufactured by 13...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO