ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Havells bags the ICSI CSR Excellence award in its Sixth Edition for Managing the Corporate Social Responsibility in Innovation and Sustainability

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company has bagged the "ICSI CSR Excellence" award in its 21st edition of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2021 held in Mumbai on 18th December 2021. Hon'ble Amit Shah, Minister...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

UserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company

Company wins several more 2021 top distinctions for product, leadership, and workplace culture excellence. UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it recently won several more coveted awards for its company leadership, workplace culture, and products. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives

As a global company, AiTrillion has a holistic approach to CSR which can be seen through its commitments on its employees, community, and the environment. How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through CSR Initiatives. Marketing Technology News: Revolutionizing AdTech with Blockchain – How Smart Contracts are Transforming the Programmatic…...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Vendor Infra, A unique B2B Collaboration platform for the Infrastructure and Construction Industry, raises USD 265k in Angel Round

New Delhi (India), December 30 (ANI/PNN): B2B (Business-to-Business) digital collaboration platform for InfrastructureConstruction Industry, Vendor Infra announced that it had raised USD 265k in an Angel round led by Top Managements of Infrastructure and IT Industry. Founded in October 2019 by Rahul Jain, Vendor Infra is a unique B2B Digital...
DALLAS, TX
dallassun.com

Governor of Maharashtra awards 35 inspiring innovators and entrepreneurs for outstanding contributions during COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/ATK): Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Annual Impact Creator Awards 2021, to 35 innovators and entrepreneurs during an award ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on December 18, 2021. The pandemic has tested the grit of humanity time and again. Despite the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Amit Shah
dallassun.com

OneSoft Solutions Renews Engagement of Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory Services

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the 'Company' or 'OneSoft') (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) announced that it has renewed the appointment of Sophic Capital Inc. ('Sophic Capital') as its Capital Markets Advisory firm. As part of the contract renewal, Sophic Capital will continue to manage OneSoft's investor relations activities, focusing on increasing investor awareness of OneSoft by advancing its communications strategy with shareholders, investors, investment dealers and other financial professionals.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?

With the world facing an ever-growing number of environmental and social challenges, investors are increasingly expecting corporations to “do the right thing” and contribute positively to the community. This is known as corporate social responsibility or CSR. Investors play an important role pushing firms towards becoming better corporate citizens. So, what do investors (including those of us with superannuation invested in companies) need to know about corporate social responsibility? And why does it matter? Read more: Brands backing Black Lives Matter: it might be a marketing...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Epic Group’s Ranjan Mahtani on Competition, Customer Choice & Compliance

In this Q&A, Ranjan Mahtani shares what Epic Group looks for in clients and how compliance is integrated into the group’s corporate culture. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entrepreneur

Great Manager Institute Raises Strategic Funds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. People management coaching and certification company Great Manager Institute has raised $270,000 from Sanjay Mehta, co-founder and chairman of VCosmos and former MD of Teleperformance; Ajay Kaul, former CEO of Jubilant Foodworks (Domino’s Pizza) and Dr Suresh Surana, founder of one of India’s top accounting, tax and consulting groups.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Responsibility#Csr#Ani Businesswire India#Havells India Limited#Fmeg#Home Affairs#Indian#Jury#Cmd#Havells India Ltd#Havells Csr
atlanticcitynews.net

Successful restart for the electronics industry in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): On December 16-18, electronica India, productronica India, IPCA Expo and MatDispens, back in their physical format, were held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru and concluded this special edition successfully. Continuing the bounce back sentiment, the business community enthusiastically took part,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Naren Gupta, co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners, passes away

Gupta, who moved to the U.S. to pursue higher education in late 1960s, co-founded Integrated Systems, a software firm that was ultimately sold to Intel. After leaving the firm, he began to explore investment opportunities. “My introduction to venture capital and investment was really accidental,” he said in a podcast...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Indonesian Fintech Flip Secures $48M via Series B led by Sequoia Capital India, Insight Partners, Insignia Venture Partners

Indonesia’s Flip, a consumer payments platform, confirmed that it has secured $48 million via a Series B round that has been co-led by Sequoia Capital India, Insight Partners, and Insignia Ventures Partners. Flip’s latest investment round notably marks Insight Partners’, a New York-headquartered private equity and venture capital firm,...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Birla Carbon loan boosts sustainability, innovation

MUMBAI, India—Birla Carbon has closed on a $750 million sustainability loan that will allow the global supplier of carbon black to refinance existing debt. "Sustainability and innovation are two of Birla Carbon's key pillars responsible for our leadership in the industry," said John Loudermilk, CEO. "Pursuing the goal of sustainable business growth, aligned with our Purpose (to Share the Strength), has brought immense synergies of shared aspirations with all our business partners and stakeholders."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
thehendersonnews.com

Frost & Sullivan Awards Schneider Electric for Its Effective and Sustainable Critical Power and Cooling as-a-Service Offer That Enables Enterprises to Focus on Core Business Activities

Schneider Electric leverages a disruptive business model and cutting-edge technologies that enable global businesses to increase energy and capital efficiency while accessing the most effective and sustainable outcome in a pay-per-use manner. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the critical power and cooling...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals bags prestigious Business Excellence Award 2021

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/PNN): Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of India's largest Contract Drug Research and Manufacturing Organizations (CRAMS), has won the prestigious Business Excellence Award 2021 from CIMS Medica during India Pharma Expo as a Leader in pharma manufacturing and innovation. The 10th edition of the...
BUSINESS
californianewswire.com

Two ACES Quality Management executives selected by MPA Magazine for its annual Elite Women Awards program

DENVER, Colo., Dec 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced Amanda Phillips, executive vice president of compliance, and Sharon Reichhardt, executive vice president of operations, have been selected by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) in its 2021 Elite Women Awards program.
BUSINESS
WWD

Capri Holdings’ 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Tracks Company’s Progress

Click here to read the full article. Capri Holdings Ltd. has made strides toward key Corporate Social Responsibility targets relating to environmental sustainability and climate change, human rights, diversity and inclusion, and philanthropy. The company, whose brands include Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, originally released its CSR report in April 2020, committing to ambitious, measurable goals. Its current report, released Thursday, covers the company’s activities to drive meaningful progress toward those goals during fiscal year 2021, along with some of the major CSR-related activities undertaken during the first half of fiscal year 2022.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy