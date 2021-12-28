Havells bags the ICSI CSR Excellence award in its Sixth Edition for Managing the Corporate Social Responsibility in Innovation and Sustainability

With the world facing an ever-growing number of environmental and social challenges, investors are increasingly expecting corporations to “do the right thing” and contribute positively to the community. This is known as corporate social responsibility or CSR. Investors play an important role pushing firms towards becoming better corporate citizens. So, what do investors (including those of us with superannuation invested in companies) need to know about corporate social responsibility? And why does it matter? Read more: Brands backing Black Lives Matter: it might be a marketing...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO