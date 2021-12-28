ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong mulls mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for school children: Reports

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong, December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Hong Kong is considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for schoolchildren due to the spread of Omicron cases, the South China Morning Post newspaper...

www.dallassun.com

froggyweb.com

Malawi makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline workers

BLANTYRE (Reuters) – Malawi will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline staff including health workers and journalists, health minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said on Thursday, as the country grapples with a surge in new infections. Chiponda told journalists the directive, aimed at public service workers, would be effective from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Department of State

Hong Kong Autonomy Act Report to Congress

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act Report to Congress, released today, underscores the United States’ deep concerns about Beijing’s clear efforts to deprive Hong Kongers of a meaningful voice in the December 19 Legislative Council (LegCo) elections. The United States is concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) continued efforts to undermine the democratic institutions in Hong Kong and erode Hong Kong’s autonomy in its judiciary, civil service, press, and academic institutions, among other areas that are key to a stable and prosperous Hong Kong. Foreign financial institutions that knowingly conduct significant transactions with the individuals listed in today’s report are subject to sanctions. The report is available at https://www.state.gov/december-2021-update-to-report-on-identification-of-foreign-persons-involved-in-the-erosion-of-the-obligations-of-china-under-the-joint-declaration-or-the-basic-law/.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Leading uproar, US says new media closure hurts Hong Kong credibility

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday led international condemnation of the latest closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it undermined the reputation of the Chinese-ruled financial hub. "By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability," Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press." Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been ramping up control, on Wednesday burst into the offices of Stand News, seizing phones, computers and documents and taking away its editor-in-chief.
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong to require vaccines in offices, schools, Cable TV says

(Dec 28): Hong Kong plans to extend its vaccine mandate to schools and workplaces, Cable TV reported, as the Asian financial hub joins others seeking to boost protection against the Omicron variant. The government is planning to expand inoculation requirements that already apply to bars, clubs, bathhouses, karaoke parlours and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

China: Public shaming returns amid Covid fears

Police in southern China have been captured on camera parading four alleged offenders through the streets in a public shaming exercise. The four men were accused of smuggling people across China's borders, which are largely sealed because of Covid. They were paraded through the streets of Jingxi city in Guangxi...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Filipino "sponge boy" sends letter of thanks to "Dear Chinese vaccine"

China has sustained its COVID-19 vaccine supply to the Philippines since the first delivery on Feb. 28, allowing the country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1. To date, the Philippines has received more than 158.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers, with China being its biggest vaccine supplier.
HEALTH
dallassun.com

Deaths due to malnutrition highest among children in Pakistan: report

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): Unhygienic atmosphere and lack of family planning are attributed to malnutrition and early death among children in Pakistan. Malnutrition in children and mothers is a serious issue in many developing countries. Pakistan has not been faring any better as we regularly read reports about deaths that are mostly the result of malnutrition, according to Dawn.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Hong Kong to Tighten Air Crew Quarantine Rules Amid Omicron Threat

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The global financial hub has identified several dozen Omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither Omicron, nor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Noodle link investigated as children die in South Africa

Officials in South Africa are looking into the deaths of up to five children to see if they are linked to eating instant noodles. The Department of Health is investigating the possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces. The agency met with environmental health practitioners from the...
FOOD SAFETY
The Guardian

Global Covid vaccination failure will harm Britain, Gordon Brown warns

The failure to vaccinate the world against coronavirus will come back to haunt even fully vaccinated Britons in 2022, Gordon Brown has warned. The former prime minister said the emergence of Omicron was “not Africa’s fault”, and added that new variants would continue to wreak havoc because richer countries such as the UK had “stockpiled” hundreds of millions of vaccines.
WORLD
The Independent

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for.Activists have fled abroad or been locked up under a draconian new National Security Law imposed on the city. Opposition voices have been driven out of the legislature. Monuments commemorating China s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 have been taken down. And as the year neared its end Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet closed following a police raid, silencing one of the last openly critical voices...
POLITICS

