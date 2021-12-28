Hong Kong mulls mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for school children: Reports

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act Report to Congress, released today, underscores the United States’ deep concerns about Beijing’s clear efforts to deprive Hong Kongers of a meaningful voice in the December 19 Legislative Council (LegCo) elections. The United States is concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) continued efforts to undermine the democratic institutions in Hong Kong and erode Hong Kong’s autonomy in its judiciary, civil service, press, and academic institutions, among other areas that are key to a stable and prosperous Hong Kong. Foreign financial institutions that knowingly conduct significant transactions with the individuals listed in today’s report are subject to sanctions. The report is available at https://www.state.gov/december-2021-update-to-report-on-identification-of-foreign-persons-involved-in-the-erosion-of-the-obligations-of-china-under-the-joint-declaration-or-the-basic-law/.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 9 DAYS AGO