ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

7,000 developmental projects remain unfinished across Afghanistan

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], December 28 (ANI): At least 7,000 projects of the Citizens' Charter National Priority Program (CCNPP) aimed to reduce poverty, improve socio-economic conditions for communities and stop the migration of young people remained unfinished across Afghanistan. The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

‘It’s like hell in here’: The struggle to save Afghanistan's starving babies

Doctors in Afghanistan's crisis-hit hospitals, many of whom are now working without pay, spoke to the BBC about the country's deepening humanitarian crisis. The young woman was crying, begging the doctor to kill her and her baby. Dr Nuri, an obstetrician in central Afghanistan, was about to deliver the baby by Caesarean section when the mother broke down.
ADVOCACY
kion546.com

Afghanistan’s first president wants the world to work with the Taliban

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai believes it is now time for the international community to work with the Taliban to prevent millions of people from starving to death. In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, Karzai said the international community needs to prioritize getting much needed aid to Afghans...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Ani#Citizens#Ccnpp#The Ministry Of Finance#Tolo News#Mof#The World Bank
AFP

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative. The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing Islamic hijabs. "Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member," ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it must be a close male relative. The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.
CARS
Daily Mail

'We considered them our friends but they treated us as less than human': Afghan soldier on Taliban 'kill list' slams UK government for evacuation chaos and says Foreign Office mandarin who enjoyed a holiday 'is a disaster'

A former Afghan soldier who was on the Taliban's 'kill list' has slammed the UK government for its handling of the evacuation of Kabul. The father, who is in his 30s and lived in the capital before he was smuggled out, branded Sir Philip Barton a 'disaster' after it emerged he stayed on holiday.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Afghan officers who spied for Britain have been 'abandoned' and left at the mercy of the Taliban despite being promised safe passage to the UK

A dozen Afghan intelligence officers who spied for British troops say they have been left to the mercy of the Taliban despite being promised safe passage to the UK. The 11 men and one woman worked for the country's National Directorate of Security (NDS), an agency disbanded by the Taliban after they seized the capital Kabul in August.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
World Bank
Las Vegas Herald

Taliban arrests owner of Afghan based media

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 27 (ANI): Taliban on Sunday arrested Haji Arif Noori, owner of Afghanistan based satellite television network from his house in Kabul, local media reported. "Haji Arif Noori, owner of Noorin TV, was arrested by Islamic Emirate forces this afternoon from his house in Kabul's PD4, Hujatullah Mujadedi,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

The End of the Afghanistan War Was Even Worse Than Anyone Realized

It is now widely conceded that America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, the longest in our history, was a tragic bungle of monumental proportions. However, we are just beginning to learn that the final phase of the war—not so much the frantic evacuation but the entire last three years, as we tiptoed toward the exits—was disgraceful in its own appalling way.
MILITARY
BBC

Afghanistan to Wisconsin: Refugees dream of home

When the US pulled its troops from Afghanistan, it triggered a crisis for the hundreds of thousands of Afghan citizens who had helped the American military. Writing for the BBC, journalist Anisa Shahid spoke to some of the refugees who have settled in the US about their incredible journey - and the ones they left behind.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Pakistan Slams Taliban Curbs on Afghan Women

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani government minister Monday criticized neighboring Afghanistan's ruling Islamist Taliban for placing curbs on women, denouncing the curbs as 'retrogressive thinking" and as posing threat to his country. Information Minister Fawad Hussain, while speaking to an Islamabad gathering, described the new Taliban government in Kabul as an...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Electricity projects suspended in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 25 (ANI): Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, many electricity supply projects have been halted for the past four months. Officials at Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said that the main reason for halting these projects is the suspension of funds from the Asian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

2021 Notebook: US withdrawal and Afghanistan's next chapter

THE BACKGROUND: For Afghanistan, 2021 was punctuated by the chaos of a U.S. withdrawal and an uncertain next chapter. The Taliban, who were unseated as the country's rulers by a U.S.-led coalition after the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago, could not be stopped by a collapsing Afghan military and Western-backed government that fled. They quickly took power back in mid-August — asked, The Associated Press has revealed, by former President Hamid Karzai to help keep Kabul from falling into chaos and deadly violence.
WORLD
omahanews.net

US should not interfere in Afghan affairs, says Taliban leader

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): Senior member of Taliban-appointed Afghanistan government on Sunday warned the United States not to interfere in the country's internal affairs, stating that "it is an independent country and it is making decisions independently."Tolo News reported that the deputy minister of foreign affairs for political affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai pointed out the withdrawal of US forces from Bagram Airfield in August and said that "American soldiers fled from Afghanistan in the dark of the night."He said that the country is independent now and that the last four months have been the first time in four decades for Afghanistan in which Afghans are making their decisions independently, as per the local media outlet.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists' rule. In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy