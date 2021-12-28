ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

A series of storms from the Pacific Ocean will continue to. affect the West tomorrow as pockets of rain and showers. dampen the Southwest Coast and the deserts, while areas...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Winter storm possible this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - January 2022 may enter in southern lower Michigan as a lion. A strong system lifting out of the southwestern United States is expected to track into the Ohio valley this weekend with wind, moisture, and a mixed bag of precipitation. While the track of this system continues to change and shift further south, it appears as if the snow will start Saturday afternoon and become steady to moderate (even heavy) in the evening and night hours.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More Dangerous Windchill's For New Years & A Winter Storm To Our South

Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Absurd’ weather patterns hit Alaska with record high December temperature of 19.4C

Alaska has recorded record high temperatures for December amid a Christmas heatwave, which has brought temperatures approaching 20C, and heavy snow and rain which has then frozen, causing power outages and closed transport routes.The highest temperature was measured in the Kodiak Archipelago where the air temperature at a tidal gauge hit 19.4C (67F) on Sunday – the highest December reading ever recorded in Alaska, according to scientist Rick Thoman of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.Speaking to the Reuters news agency he described the weather as "absurd".The state has seen at least eight December days where temperatures, which...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: Mountains Will Share Snow With Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Weekend Winter Storm Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is ahead. Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 30s with cloudy skies. Friday will bring similar conditions. A winter storm moves in Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with hazardous travel impacts. Snow lingers into early Sunday as temperatures drop. Wind chills are expected to be below zero with high temperatures in the teens and single digits.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Rain, wind and cold

Look for a cold and wet afternoon as a new storm approaches the Southland Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will remain about 15 to 20 degrees below normal, possibly setting some records for chilly afternoon highs. Heavy showers are expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday. Sunny skies are forecast to return this weekend. […]
ENVIRONMENT
Lassen County News

National Weather Service issues Special Weather Statement

I’m sure everyone in Lassen County knows winter has arrived. Now they should know more severe winter weather already is on the way — more snow and frigid single-digit temperatures. According to a Wednesday, Dec. 29 statement from the National Weather Service, snow showers continue with icy roads...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: More Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quick-moving disturbance will bring a band of snow tonight. That’s according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. An inch or less of snow expected between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Thursday. It’ll be dry Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. New Year’s Eve...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild With Rain On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hit-or-miss showers scooted through northern Maryland on Wednesday morning. Like Tuesday, clouds will reign supreme throughout the day with a few breaks of sun possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will hit mild highs in the mid to upper 50s. You could catch a spotty shower this evening, but more widespread rain arrives late Wednesday night and continues into Thursday morning. Most of the Baltimore area will pick up a quarter- to a half-inch of rain. Temperatures stay very mild, only dipping into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday afternoon will see temperatures once again in the mid 50s. We’ll stay dry on New Year’s...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have scattered showers through today. Dry weather briefly returns Friday and then more rain New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures are still well above average and going back to 1875 it looks like we will end December in the top 10 for warmest average temperature and third in the last century. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day where .50 – 1″ of rainfall is expected but morning temperatures will stay in the mid-50s as a warm front moves in. Sunday rain to snow is expected with little to no snow accumulation as temperatures will fall through the day. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Monday colder air returns for the Steelers game in the 20s so bundle up! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Celebrate The New Year With Snow?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland could ring in the New Year with a pile of snow. While the track of the potential storm remains a bit uncertain, there is a moderate probability of several inches of snow, which would start falling on New Year’s Day. If the storm tracks to the north, the northern sections of Chicagoland would get snow, while the southern portion would see rain or a mix, according to forecast models. If the storm tracks more to the south, the entire region would get snow. Messy start to 2022 with heavy areas of snow likely on Saturday. Lake enhanced snow for...
CHICAGO, IL

