Karl Anthony-Towns recently revealed his thoughts about Russell Westbrook on a stream with Adin Ross. When asked about Westbrook, Towns said that "He definitely gets stats. He chases stats. But I think he's a hell of a player. I don't care what anyone says, do you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? And he plays hella hard. I just think sometimes he plays too quick, he tries to do too much."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO