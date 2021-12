Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. New Year's resolutions can seem like impossible mountains to climb, particularly after the first week or month. Motivation wanes, and life gets busy again. However, there are always goals that you can make for yourself that are completely doable, and you can accomplish at least one beneficial change—picking up a new habit or tossing a bad one—over the course of the year. You'd be surprised how much just one change can make a difference for the better!

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO