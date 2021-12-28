ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Above average trend to end the year

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
Southwest Florida is in store for a warm, dry end to 2021. Highs today will reach the low to mid 80s with overnight lows only falling into the 60s. For perspective, the average high this time of year is 76 degrees and the average low is 55 degrees. As winds have shifted back out of the south, this will allow humidity to increase in the coming days and supply a key ingredient for fog development overnight.

Give yourself a little extra time for your Wednesday morning commute as fog will decrease visibility until around 9 a.m. Highs tomorrow will bounce right back to the mid 80s with near record heat possible the rest of the week.

New Years Eve is looking dry with temperatures only falling into the 60s as we ring in 2022.

Our next cold front will finally arrive Sunday night into Monday morning bringing isolated showers and breezy conditions. Once the front passes, highs will fall into the upper 70s allowing for a more seasonal feel.

