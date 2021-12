With the Great Resignation not letting up — 4.2 million people quit in October, only slightly fewer than the record 4.4 million who quit in September — how to retain your people and attract new ones is one of the most urgent issues facing business leaders right now. It’s easy to talk about prioritizing employee well-being, but companies that don’t want to be on the wrong side of the Great Resignation need to take action. Specifically, they need to implement ways to actually allow and encourage employees to bring their whole selves to work. A great way to start is with the Entry Interview. At Thrive Global, it’s the core of our onboarding process, and we’re now helping other companies make it part of theirs.

