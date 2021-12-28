ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Ex-etiquette: Kids’ resilience after divorce varies greatly

By JANN BLACKSTONE
CharlotteObserver.com
 2 days ago

Q. My husband and I do not get along and I’m wondering, if we divorce, will it really screw up the kids, or is that just something mental health professionals tell us? Aren’t kids naturally resilient? What’s good ex-etiquette?. A. Kids face all sorts of trials...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Mental Health#Kidding#Mom And Dad#Anon
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

Dear Prue: 'Would sleeping in separate beds be the kiss of death for our marriage?'

My wife tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago, and after all the anxieties of the pandemic we were both really relieved that she hardly developed any symptoms. We were able to distance at home: I slept in my eldest son’s room for 10 days (our kids have left home). But there’s the rub. I hated not being able to touch or hold my wife in the daytime, and I missed her acutely as I tucked myself up in my lonely little bed; but then I slept like a log, every night, for the first time in years. She slept less well, as she wasn’t moving about much during her isolation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Being Widowed Is Different from Being Divorced

Loss of a spouse by death is very different from loss of a spouse by abandonment. There are no ceremonies to mark the divorce turning point in life. Perhaps we need to develop divorce funerals to acknowledge the loss. A client whose husband left after 40 years of an enchanted...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WebMD

How Substance Abuse Affects Family Relationships

I'll speak generally here, because the lessons I've learned from my near 35 years of experience are mainly universal, and not necessarily from within the confines of my own family. Some have been observed through other close relationships in my personal life , which is to say, they aren't my stories to tell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Suddenly single: Women thriving after divorce or loss

Here in New York, despite some new COVID-19 variant fears, life is starting to return to normal. Restaurants have opened, people have shopped for the holidays, and Broadway’s lights are re-flickering. In one of the returning shows — “Little Shop of Horrors” — a favorite song of mine “Suddenly Seymour” is highlighted, and it made me think of an alliterative situation many will face in the coming year: Suddenly single.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kingsport Times-News

Ex-etiquette: Partner's sick child comes before everything

Q. The guy I have been dating for a year just told me that his ex and their daughter are moving back in with him. Evidently, his daughter is very sick, and his ex can’t take care of her by herself, so he suggested they move back in with him. We do not live together, but we were talking about it after the first of the year. Now those plans are on hold. Although he has assured me this is just an arrangement of convenience, I’m not comfortable with it. What’s good ex-etiquette?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

Financial expert: 'Don’t try to keep up the lifestyle you had' after divorce

With a quarter of Americans without retirement savings, it’s important for people to save money after a life-changing event like a divorce, according to one expert. “Reduce your expenses, and don’t try to keep up the lifestyle you had before,” Linda Farinola, founder of PFG-Financial Planning and Management, recently told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “You’re going through a divorce. Nobody gets everything they want or need, so you have to accept that.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Duluth News Tribune

Ex-etiquette: Make boundaries clear to new partner

Not long after the breakup, I started dating someone else. We started off as friends, and I probably confided too much about my feelings for my ex — I told my friend my ex was the love of my life. Fast forward to today. My friend is now my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CharlotteObserver.com

Ex-etiquette: Instead of trying to make everyone happy with a holiday visit, consider sticking to Zoom

Q. My parents have been divorced for 10 years. They get along but live in different states. I thought when I got older, I wouldn’t have to deal with where I would spend Christmas, but I do. Now, I’m getting married, and not only do I have my two parents' homes to cope with, I have my fiance’s parents, who are also divorced. Plus, married siblings who want me to visit them. Since COVID-19, this is the first year we can really be together, and everyone wants me there. It’s overwhelming. No one is happy, especially me. What’s good ex-etiquette?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Odessa American

PARENTING: Teaching children patience

Patience is a critical life skill that can have a big impact on how children and adults experience the process of waiting. As adults, we are often faced with opportunities to wait: waiting in line, waiting for our order to come in, waiting for our next paycheck to purchase a needed item. The feeling of waiting may cause discomfort, and this is especially true for children.
KIDS
SheKnows

How I Discovered That My Children's Neurodiversity Is a Gift

Winding my way through clothing racks at the store looking for coats that my 12- and 10-year-old children will outgrow in a year, my heart sinks. Though I’d just finished instructing them to sit with their devices and not move a muscle, I hear my kids shrieking with laughter while running into displays and bumping into shoppers.   Why can’t they be like those kids who snap to attention with “that look” from mom? “Their mother should get them under control,” I remarked to an older gentleman who valiantly tried to avoid getting knocked down by my out-of-control tweens. He laughed.   I’ve learned...
KIDS
parentherald.com

Parenting Tips to Give Your Children the Best Start in Life

Parenting isn't easy. You are always caught in a situation where you are trying to decide what is the best way to instill the right values in your kids without being overbearing. It should be stressed that there is no set way to raise your children and you are going to make mistakes along the way. Our advice is to not dwell on the mistakes. If you're a parent, the following are some tips to help you navigate the ups and downs so you can be the best parent and give your child a good start in life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy