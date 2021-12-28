ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Hollywood’s prop masters are forming their own guild

By ANOUSHA SAKOUI
Tacoma News Tribune
 2 days ago

In the late 1980s, Chris Call was in Pittsburgh cutting his teeth on props for a movie starring Cesar Romero (the Joker in the 1960s "Batman" series) when he got his first lesson in the hazards of culinary preparation. The upstate New York native whipped up an omelet for...

Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
Fox News

'80s star Kelly Le Brock talks new film 'Tomorrow's Today,' why she left Hollywood for 'the wilderness'

It was more than two decades ago when Kelly Le Brock said goodbye to Hollywood with zero intention of returning. It was after the star's highly publicized divorce from Steven Seagal in 1996. By then, the actress was looking for a simpler life and decided to quietly leave behind her career to live in southern California where she raised her three children out of the glaring spotlight. It was a relief for Le Brock, who first began modeling in her teens and later skyrocketed to fame with films like 1984’s "The Woman in Red," 1985’s "Weird Science" and 1990’s "Hard to Kill."
Big Frog 104

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Masters on Hollywood’s Year of Dizzying Uncertainty

What even was 2021 in Hollywood, anyway? It wasn’t really the beginning of anything or the end of anything — just more uncertainty in terms of the shifting map of the industry. Boom for content creators, bust for a lot of studio movies, but overall a year saturated with more than the usual amount of anxiety. For those who came up in the business, the change has been dizzying and disorienting. Fox is gone, ICM is going, MGM’s fate is murky, the future of some other stalwarts is cloudy at best. As one young-ish legacy-studio exec puts it, “What the fuck is...
WTAJ

‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58. His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, […]
TVOvermind

The Reason Why Kelly LeBrock Left Hollywood

A supermodel and an actress, the lovely Kelly LeBrock is a well-known celebrity in the Hollywood area. She was in the industry for many years before she decided to leave her celebrity life behind. The lovely actress was born in the Big Apple in March of 1960. However, her family quickly left the city and headed overseas to raise their daughter in one of London’s most beautiful neighborhoods. She grew up in Kensington with her mother and father. Her mother is British, which is likely why the family moved to London. Her father, however, is French-Canadian. She began making a name for herself in the modeling industry when she was only 16. She was back in New York City – where she was born – and she was fighting to become a model. She didn’t make a name for herself overnight, but within three years of getting her modeling career off the ground, she was given the chance to star in her own 24-page spread in none other than Vogue magazine. It’s unheard of for a relatively unknown model to have that kind of spread, and there she was. Before long, she was modeling for Pantene – you already know this, though, because she is the model behind the famous line, “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful”. At the age of 24, she was cast in her first film, and the rest is history. However, she’s not been in the spotlight in a long time. Fans want to know why? What happened to her? Did she quit Hollywood? Did she leave because she had no choice? What is her story? How does a woman go from being one of the most famous and most requested models at Ford to being virtually forgotten in the industry? Kelly LeBrock is no longer a part of Hollywood, and we know why.
SheKnows

Hollywood’s Most Permissive Parents

Some celebrity parents are extremely strict and known for limiting technology or focusing on disciplining their kids. But others choose a more laid-back approach to parenting. It’s not that they necessarily spoil their children with expensive gifts and lavish vacations. It’s more that give their kids the freedom and latitude to find their own paths in life.
moviestvnetwork.com

Hollywood Heartbreak

There’s nothing more captivating than a Hollywood love story. That is, except maybe a Hollywood heartbreak… These stars were swept off their feet for a time but unfortunately, found trouble around the corner. 1. Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli. Garland and Minnelli’s first project was Meet Me in St....
/Film

Why Martin Scorsese Nearly Walked Away From Hollywood

Martin Scorsese set off a perfect storm of online Discourse with his infamous comments about superhero films in 2019. The funniest part of the whole thing, even when it happened, was that anybody was that shocked to learn the director of "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull" wasn't the world's biggest "Thor: The Dark World" fan. It's not as though Scorsese has ever been too concerned with the flavor of the day when it comes to popular genre fare: his idea of "going commercial" was to direct 1986's "The Color of Money," the sorta sequel to a gritty, adult drama released 25 years earlier.
Variety

Harry Colomby, Manager, Writer and Producer Who Worked With Michael Keaton, Dies at 92

Harry Colomby, who made the unusual career transition from high school teacher to talent manager at the invitation of jazz great Thelonious Monk, died Dec. 25 from multiple causes at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 92. Although Monk was his first client, Colomby’s career expanded to film and television, managing both comedian John Byner and actor Michael Keaton. He was the producer or executive producer of 13 film or TV projects, several of them Keaton movies, including “Mr. Mom.” The brother of Bobby Colomby, founding member of Blood, Sweat & Tears and, and jazz trumpeter Jules Colomby, Harry also had...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
