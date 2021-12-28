ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks lose momentum in afternoon trading; S&P down 0.1%

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

Stocks were losing momentum in early afternoon trading as investors continue to close...

www.ftimes.com

Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 100 Points; Calix Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.28% to 36,499.77 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 15,766.70. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 4,792.54. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,148,540 cases with around 842,160 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,808,880 cases and 480,590 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,254,700 COVID-19 cases with 618,720 deaths. In total, there were at least 283,309,330 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,433,640 deaths.
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks meander higher, scoring record highs for S&P 500, Dow

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with most stock indexes managing slight gains, enough for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to score all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. All three indexes started the day slightly in the green.
investing.com

S&P 500, Dow Hover Near Flatline in Early Wednesday Trading

U.S. stock markets dipped in early Wednesday trading as the slow holiday week rolled on without much direction. The S&P 500 was up a few points as of 10:45am ET (1545 GMT), up 0.1%, after bouncing between red and green, while the NASDAQ Composite pared early losses to trade down 0.2%, and the Russell 2000 climbed back to break-even. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the stand-out, up 102 points or 0.3%.
investing.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.55%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Biomed, Technology and Banking sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 lost 0.55%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Energix (TASE:ENRG), which rose...
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market In Santa Claus Rally? S&P 500, Dow Mark New Closing Highs

Despite another quiet session Wednesday, the S&P 500 managed to eke out a new closing high, while the Nasdaq composite finished slightly lower. The S&P 500 climbed 0.1% to resume its uptrend after Tuesday's break. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq paused for a second day, following a four-day advance. Both indexes started out Wednesday with…
Gephardt Daily

Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise to new records; tech stocks drag Nasdaq down

Dec. 29 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both hit new records Wednesday as investors hope to end the year strong. The blue-chip Dow gained for the sixth straight day closing up 90.42 points, or 0.25%, to rise to a record 36,488.63, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.14% to eke out its 70th record close of the year at 4,793.06. The Nasdaq Composite, however, fell 0.098%, amid a broader decline in tech stocks.
International Business Times

European Stocks Rise In Year-end Trading

Asian stocks were mostly flat Thursday in cautious holiday trade following a mixed close on Wall Street, though Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime was a big winner with a 23 percent jump on its Hong Kong debut. Fears of the Omicron coronavirus variant are still weighing on markets, with the...
CNBC

Stock futures are little changed after Dow, S&P 500 close at record

U.S. stock index futures were little changed in early morning trading on Thursday after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at new records. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were just 10 points higher, while S&P 500 futures edged up 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.11%.
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to edge down in quiet trade

London stocks were set to edge down on Thursday following solid gains in the previous session, with volumes likely to be thin as many traders remain away from their desks until the new year. The FTSE 100 was called to open around eight points lower. Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said:...
Reuters

Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading Omicron variant. The Dow has now risen six straight trading days, marking the longest streak of gains since...
investing.com

Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.19%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Chemicals, Healthcare and Consumer Goods sectors led shares lower. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 fell 0.19%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were GN Store...
Frankfort Times

Global stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. London and Frankfurt opened lower and Tokyo and Seoul also declined. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.
FOXBusiness

Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of jobless claims

U.S. equity futures traded modestly higher Thursday morning after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.1% when the opening bell rings. Wall Street gained Wednesday for its 70th record high of 2021, but...
CNBC

European stocks mixed in holiday-thinned trade; Siemens Gamesa shares rise

LONDON – European indexes were mixed on Thursday morning as holiday-thinned trading continued in the region. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was flat in early deals, with major bourses pointing in different directions. Tech was the only real gainer with a rise of nearly 0.5%. Global investors are looking...
