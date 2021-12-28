ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Truck Driver’s 110-Year Sentencing Causes Public Outcry

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0dXIc5fN00

A truck driver was sentenced to 110 years in prison after he killed four people in a fiery interstate wreck in Colorado.

Now his attorney is asking for his client’s sentence be reduced.

It follows a massive public outcry, including from some celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of causing a 28-car pileup that killed four people while barreling down a Colorado’s interstate at 85 miles-per-hour.

That was in April of 2019.

Aguilera-Mederos claims his brakes gave out.

He received the mandatory minimum sentence required by Colorado state law.

His attorney says that penalty is just too high.

But some say the punishment fits the crime.

Video evidence show Aguilera-Mederos drove passed a runaway truck ramp after his brakes failed.

A brother of one of the victims says there is a lot more to the story than what meets the eye.

A judge will reconsider the 110-year sentence at a hearing on January 13.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A truck driver got 110 years in prison for a deadly collision. Millions signed a petition calling that excessive.

During his sentencing hearing last week, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos broke down in tears as he pleaded for a judge to forgive him for a 2019 incident in which he crashed a big rig into a group of stopped cars on a Colorado highway. The collision killed four people, injured a half-dozen and started a fire that engulfed several vehicles and melted portions of the highway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Viral TikToks show truckers ‘boycotting Colorado’ after 110-year sentence for driver who caused fatal accident

Truck drivers are allegedly protesting a fellow trucker’s 110-year prison sentence for causing an accident that killed four people. Videos posted on social media, reportedly show lines of trucks whose drivers refuse to drive through the state of Colorado, where Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted. Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October and sentenced this week after he had lost control of a semi-truck that lost braking function going downhill on Interstate 70 in April 2019, CBS4 Denver reported.The crash damaged 28 vehicles, some of which were destroyed. Four people died: Doyle Harrison, 61, from Hudson, Colorado; William Bailey, 67,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Judge to consider bid to lower trucker's 110-year sentence

A judge on Monday was set to consider a request from prosecutors to reduce the 110-year prison sentence of a truck driver for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver The sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos 26, has drawn outrage from around the country and among truckers, with around 5 million people signing an online petition seeking clemency for him. In addition to the prosecution's request to lower the sentence, Aguilera-Mederos has requested clemency from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.Last week, District Attorney Alexis King said in a statement she would seek a term...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Fury over 110-year sentence for US driver whose brakes failed

More than 4.5 million people including Kim Kardashian have called for a US truck driver's 110-year prison sentence to be reduced over a 2019 crash in which his brakes failed and he plowed into traffic, killing four people. Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty by a jury on 27 counts including multiple vehicular homicides, and last week a judge handed down a 110-year sentence, which he said was the mandatory minimum under Colorado law.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Land Line Media

Resentencing hearing set for driver in fatal I-70 crash

A date to reconsider the sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been set for Jan. 13. Truck driver Aguilera-Mederos was convicted for causing a deadly interstate wreck. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office requested the hearing to reduce the sentence after public outcry over Aguilera-Mederos being sentenced on Dec. 13 to 110 consecutive years in prison. Nearly 5 million people have signed an electronic petition at Change.org seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
PBS NewsHour

Trucker’s 110-year sentence draws calls for clemency

DENVER (AP) — The family of a trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison after an explosive brake-failure accident that left four people dead is planning to rally in Denver Wednesday to plead for clemency. Supporters of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos say the sentence is deeply unjust and truck drivers around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Truck Drivers
Power 102.9 NoCo

Judge Hands Down 100+ Year Jail Sentence To Trucker Who Killed Four

A Colorado judge has sentenced the trucker who killed four people after his malfunctioning semi crashed into stopped traffic on I-70 back in 2019 to over 100 years in prison. According to multiple news outlets, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who is now 26, was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Monday, Dec. 13, as a result of the chain-reaction crash that took the lives of four and injured several others in April 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

El Chapo's wife sentenced to three years in prison

A federal judge sentenced Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexico's most notorious drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to three years in prison and 48 months of supervised release. Coronel pleaded guilty earlier this year to assisting her husband's cartel, the Sinaloa cartel, in its drug distribution process while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesource.com

Tay-K Calls for a New Appeal Lawyer as He Serves 55-Year Sentence

Tay-K is currently serving a 55-year murder sentence and is currently looking for a new lawyer. HipHopDX spotted a call on Twitter from “The Race” rapper, who is looking to receive new legal counsel. “I need a new appeal lawyer,” Tay-K wrote. “The Race” rapper, born Taylor...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy