Truck Driver’s 110-Year Sentencing Causes Public Outcry

A truck driver was sentenced to 110 years in prison after he killed four people in a fiery interstate wreck in Colorado.

Now his attorney is asking for his client’s sentence be reduced.

It follows a massive public outcry, including from some celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of causing a 28-car pileup that killed four people while barreling down a Colorado’s interstate at 85 miles-per-hour.

That was in April of 2019.

Aguilera-Mederos claims his brakes gave out.

He received the mandatory minimum sentence required by Colorado state law.

His attorney says that penalty is just too high.

But some say the punishment fits the crime.

Video evidence show Aguilera-Mederos drove passed a runaway truck ramp after his brakes failed.

A brother of one of the victims says there is a lot more to the story than what meets the eye.

A judge will reconsider the 110-year sentence at a hearing on January 13.