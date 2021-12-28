Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Booms in win

It had been 17 long days since the Hornets last played at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte has been a much better team at home versus on the road and it showed last night in a payback game vs the Houston Rockets. Charlotte previously lost to the Rockets in overtime in Houston, but the Hornets led early and led often in a dominant 123-99 win versus an inferior opponent. It was the type of game the Hornets needed with two of their key players (Miles Bridges and PJ Washington) out due to covid health and safety protocols. The NBA just changed their health and safety guidelines, shortening the isolation periods for players who test positive down to six days from what has been the customary 10 —provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards, so it is likely that Miles and PJ could return this week against the Suns on Sunday. Here are some observations from the Hornets win over the Rockets.

