NBA

Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Booms in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Plumlee produced 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks...

Home is Where the Heart Is: Observations from the Hornets Win Over the Rockets

It had been 17 long days since the Hornets last played at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte has been a much better team at home versus on the road and it showed last night in a payback game vs the Houston Rockets. Charlotte previously lost to the Rockets in overtime in Houston, but the Hornets led early and led often in a dominant 123-99 win versus an inferior opponent. It was the type of game the Hornets needed with two of their key players (Miles Bridges and PJ Washington) out due to covid health and safety protocols. The NBA just changed their health and safety guidelines, shortening the isolation periods for players who test positive down to six days from what has been the customary 10 —provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards, so it is likely that Miles and PJ could return this week against the Suns on Sunday. Here are some observations from the Hornets win over the Rockets.
“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
3 non-trade options the Cavs should consider replacing Ricky Rubio with

The Cavs have lost Ricky Rubio for the season. The worst fears were realized this evening when the Cavs found out one of their key pieces for the season has been lost. Ricky Rubio is out for the year with a torn left ACL. The injury usually takes 6-9 months to rehab and recover from, though more complicated cases could see 12-16 months. It’s unknown how long Rubio’s injury will take to heal, and considering Rubio was in a contract year and playing well enough to get another big-time deal, the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.
