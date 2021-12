When the new year arrives, there will be potentially millions of families eligible for another $1,400 stimulus check. Right now, the government is preparing to issue checks to families that qualified for the third federal stimulus but have not received those checks yet. If a household doesn’t have their check, it is likely due to their tax filing status from 2021. However, with tax season coming up, those corrections will be made.

