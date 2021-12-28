2021 tech brought miracles, eroded our privacy

When it comes to tech, 2021 brought us a couple of bright spots but it also brought us far too much creepiness and opened too many doors to the dark, invasive side of the digital path.

But let’s start on that bright side. In a decade we may look back at 2021 as a key year in disease treatment and space exploration … starting with the biggest 2021 tech story of all: vaccine development. While naysayers kept chanting a mantra of “they developed it too fast” I’m saying — wow, tech-assisted development let decades of fundamental research become a lifesaver in record time. Cool tech! Great use of tools and techniques! Seriously, until about 2000, vaccine creators used methods more than a century old: injecting immunogenic elements or injecting live organisms. In other words, getting a jab created from either the cause of or response to the disease.

In the past 20 years, however, genetic engineering and related techniques changed the entire development process. Moderna, founded in 2010 by a stem cell biologist, and BioNTech, founded in 2008 to focus on cancer-fighting tools, were early pioneers exploring medical applications for Messenger RNA, aka mRNA. This single-stranded RNA molecule moves from cell nucleus to cytoplasm, delivers its message, and then self-destructs. Think of it as being a bit like a one-way genetic recipe card, delivering instructions from DNA to a cell’s protein-making kitchen. Conceptually, researchers could create recipes to tell cells how to combat specific cancers … or specific viral infections. In 2021 the technology became a proven reality, impacting the COVID pandemic of course, but also helping move forward a whole new era in disease prevention.

NASA (oh thank goodness for NASA!) provided the other bright spot in tech for 2021. The newest member of the Rover family, Perseverance, arrived on Mars, recorded sound, and launched a helicopter. The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has to date flown more than 30 minutes in the Martian atmosphere. It seems like every day delivers a new insight — bringing us the best of tech-enabled, peaceful exploration. You can follow the ongoing exploits here: www.nasa.gov/perseverance. Artemis (www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis/), the next generation Moon program, pledged to send the first woman and first person of color to the moon.

On Christmas Eve, the agency launched a new generation of space telescopes. The James Webb Space Telescope can “see” in infrared and scan the universe with far greater depth and clarity than anything before. Astronomers are over the moon (oh yes, pun intended!) with the potential of this eye in the sky technology — and say it ushers in a whole new era here as well.

But that’s not all! NASA, in partnership with SpaceX, set records on the Space Station, engaged in dramatic and technically impressive landing feats, and last week even delivered Christmas presents and holiday goodies to the current space station residents. This holiday loop represented the 31st Falcon 9 rocket of 2021, with this one boosting a Dragon cargo ship into orbit to help Santa with those International Space Station deliveries.

Speaking of SpaceX, Elon Musk continued his antics in 2021; while he might not be your stable spouse or BFF of choice, you have to admit that he pushes his companies to push the tech envelope in meaningful ways. For example, Musk’s SpaceX company launched its Starlink project near-earth satellites, building a broadband delivery path alternative to land-based wires.

It also continued to engage in PR theatrics … but ones which provide actual benefit as well. According to the Paducah (Kentucky) Sun, SpaceX gave Starlink satellite kits and routers to support Wi–Fi delivery to areas hit hard by early December’s tornadoes. In a coordinated Kentuckian effort among Graves County, Marshall County, Caldwell County and Bowling Green, along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, the Starlink dishes returned Internet access to people in that devastated region.

Not to mention that Musk’s Tesla company might be getting the last laugh in 2021 — because 2021 became the year of the — electric vehicle — EV — pivot. Everyone and their brother has electric vehicles in the works and Tesla vehicles serve as the basis of comparison to every other EV.

The year’s other overly-visible tech billionaire, Jeff Bezos, played in space too, but his Blue Origin company seemed to focus more on celebrity sub-orbital tourist loops, such as helping 90-year-old actor William Shatner — aka Capt. Kirk — leave the bounds of gravity.

Meanwhile, profit-churning Amazon broke new ground in the race for creepy tech and continued to dissolve our walls of privacy. It rolled out a freaky robot named Astro that follows you around your home and a disconcerting addition to its Ring security camera system, the "Always Home Cam," featuring an inside patrol drone. On the positive side, Amazon inked a contract with EV vendor Rivian for 100,000 electric delivery vans by 2030, with the first 10,000 planned for 2022 deployment. A win for the environment as the COVID-driven online ordering frenzy shows little sign of slowing — but the question remains, will Amazon treat the van’s human drivers better than its 2021 employee record suggests?

Meanwhile, Facebook has been taking creepy to new levels. After whistleblowing embarrassment and inept testimony to government panels, it decided to rename itself. OK, this may not be actual cause-and-effect, especially since the re-named Meta has a mission that sounds even worse than Facebook ever did: "Connection is evolving and so are we. The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. Our company's vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our name to reflect our commitment to this future."

Metaverse roughly means beyond the universe, on an alternative plane. If you’ve read sci-fi, you know that the metaverse refers to an often-dark alternative to reality. Think: The Matrix. Think: place we interact as dis-embodied bits, rather than as face-to-face humans.

While the past pandemic year may have normalized video as a primary means of interaction, that doesn’t mean we want to live in a metaverse future. If you thought Facebook undermined our social connections and our social contracts ... well that’s just the beginning. In 2021 Facebook/Meta promised to take us so much further down that path. Please, don’t bring this disaster to life.

In other 2021 highlights (or lowlights), we continued to live in digitally separated bubbles, but the longing for human reconnection became unmistakable, if unfulfillable. The worldwide chip shortage and supply chain issues created ripple effects, impacting tech manufacturing and consumer delivery. The universe of G5 smartphones and their networks grew, making 2021 the year when G5 might finally maybe have become real. Except on Cape Cod, of course, where one bar and G3 still hold true (I’m looking at you Comcast-Verizon service along Route 6A).

And I still can’t grok nonfungible tokens (NFTs), a 2021 headline-grabbing trend in which cybercash purchased digital assets, including the truly bizarro $2.9 million purchase of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet.

Finally, this year as we looked to the sky for the Christmas Eve telescope launch to reflect our best angels of tech, let us not forget Noodles the pug — whose viral daily videos answered the question: Bones or No Bones. In his pugly way, Noodles reminded us that making each other pause, smile and live in the moment in a gently human way could be the greatest gift tech brings.

Teresa Martin of Eastham lives, breathes and writes about the intersection of technology, business and humanity.