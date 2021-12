(New York, NY) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finishing higher for the six straight day. Investors are hoping to finish the year on a high note as the S&P 500 is up more than 27-percent this year and the Dow is near 19-percent of gains for 2021. Usually, the last five trading days of December are known as the “Santa Claus rally” which normally sees the market rising higher to finish the year. At the closing bell, the Dow gained 90 points to 36-488. The S&P 500 rose by six points to 47-93. The Nasdaq lost 15 points to 15-766.

