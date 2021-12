Hundreds of junior doctors hit the streets of India’s capital Delhi on Tuesday and threatened withdrawal of health services, alleging police brutality on colleagues protesting delay in postgraduate college allotments.Junior doctors in India who have completed their undergraduate degree (MBBS) and internship are required to appear for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) test to decide on specialisations in their post graduate studies. The doctors were protesting the delay in counselling for the for post graduate courses.The test is usually held in January but was postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The test was first scheduled for April...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO