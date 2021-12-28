ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iEnergizer awarded for Best Global Business Process Outsourcing Company 2021 by the AsiaPac Insider, London

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): We're delighted to announce that AP Insider Business Award has been awarded iEnergizer for Best Global Business Process Outsourcing Company 2021. These business awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the outsourcing sector and judged by the panel of carefully selected industry specialists. The AP Insider...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Linkfire ("LINKFI") Appoints Tina Ndlovu Finsen as Chief People & Culture Officer to Support Organisational Growth

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire A/S, the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, appoints Tina Ndlovu Finsen as new Chief People & Culture Officer to support Linkfire's continued growth journey. Tina Ndlovu Finsen will assume her position on January 3, 2022.
aithority.com

Personal Security Leader BenjiLock Receives Global Recognition In 2021 Titan Business Awards

Expanding Fingerprint Lock Company Presented with Gold Award Among 500+ Competitors Worldwide. Amid a growing footprint in major U.S. retailers, Shark Tank darling BenjiLock has been named a recipient of the TITAN Gold award in the 2021 TITAN Business Awards. Led by CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock’s patented fingerprint technology enables the next generation of padlocks, helping users keep their bikes, lockers, doors, and more locked and secured.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blockchain Babies Launches Its Latest Play2Earn Game: CEO, BlockchainBabies

In an official statement released by the CEO of Blockchain babies, the company informs the public about its ambitious Block Island project-An NFT game consisting of blockchain babies. The company has already released the NFT game, which is now available online. Block Island is all about adventure, mystery, and a...
albuquerqueexpress.com

NEWJ jumps 10 spots in Top Global Digital First Publishers by Tubular Inc; now ranks at the 25th position

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) jumps 10 spots and has been ranked 25th among the top global digital-first publishers. NEWJ is the only Indian news publisher to consistently find a place in the top 50 "Digital First Media and Entertainment Properties" by Tubular Labs Inc., a leading global social video analytics company.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cyberlux Corporation Announces Mr. Paul "NURK" Nurkkala as Chief Test Pilot and Member of the Cyberlux Technical Advisory Board to Help Drive the Company's UAS Acquisitions and Strategic IP Development in the High Growth UAS Market Segment

The Company announces that the FlightEye UAS business unit has appointed Drone Racing League World Champion Mr. Paul Nurkkala as Chief Test Pilot and Technical Advisory Board Member to advance the FlightEye Products, Business Model and Strategic Intellectual Property Development. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021...
Benzinga

Lean Solutions Adds Business Process Outsourcing to Nearshoring Offerings

Perhaps no industry has such lopsided supply and demand for labor as transportation and logistics. Not only is new talent harder to come by but the ever-growing need to move more freight faster is making it nearly impossible to keep pace. Now more than ever it's becoming evident that today's unusual labor market calls for unconventional staffing solutions.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Temperature Monitoring Market Company Research Report 2022 Research Business Models Explained By || Emerson, Sensata, Amphenol

Global Temperature Monitoring market looks into a report for investigation of the Temperature Monitoring marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Temperature Monitoring market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Temperature Monitoring industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Temperature Monitoring market players.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
rigzone.com

Ex-BP Global Head Joins Cairn

Smith has previously served as part of the leadership in global companies. Cairn Oil & Gas has announced that it has appointed Martyn Smith as its new chief operating officer. Smith is joining Cairn with 35 years of experience in reservoir and petroleum engineering and subsurface geoscience disciplines. He has previously served as part of the leadership in global companies such as BP, where he led as the global head of reservoir development, and has worked across various technical, commercial and research roles in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America and Africa, Cairn highlighted.
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Epic Group’s Ranjan Mahtani on Competition, Customer Choice & Compliance

In this Q&A, Ranjan Mahtani shares what Epic Group looks for in clients and how compliance is integrated into the group’s corporate culture. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
pymnts

Israeli FinTech PayMe Wants to Tap Into EU “Gold Rush”

Israeli FinTech PayMe is planning to expand into the European market, capitalizing on a change in regulations that have led to a “gold rush.”. As The Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday (Dec. 29), the company hopes to offer its services to small business-focused platforms, organizations and marketplaces in Europe, allowing them to integrate services such as credit clearing, financing and fraud protection into their products.
insurancebusinessmag.com

Global trade credit insurer Euler Hermes looking to expand XoL market

Global trade credit insurer Euler Hermes recently announced the appointment of James Musters as managing director of excess of loss (XoL) for the Americas region. XoL is less well known than the traditional trade credit insurance solutions, which Euler Hermes has been offering for nearly 130 years. Introduced by the insurer in 2012, XoL is a non-cancellable form of credit insurance, which provides flexible and innovative solutions to insulate companies from extraordinary and disruptive loss events.
atlanticcitynews.net

Successful restart for the electronics industry in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): On December 16-18, electronica India, productronica India, IPCA Expo and MatDispens, back in their physical format, were held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru and concluded this special edition successfully. Continuing the bounce back sentiment, the business community enthusiastically took part,...
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
pymnts

Around the World, Restaurants Leverage On-Premises Payment Digitization to Improve CX

Across continents, major restaurant brands and small independents alike are increasingly leveraging digital technologies to improve the in-restaurant payment experience, driving customer retention by improving the purchasing experience. Last week (Dec. 20), quick service restaurant (QSR) group Restaurant Brands International (RBI), parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Indonesian Fintech Flip Secures $48M via Series B led by Sequoia Capital India, Insight Partners, Insignia Venture Partners

Indonesia’s Flip, a consumer payments platform, confirmed that it has secured $48 million via a Series B round that has been co-led by Sequoia Capital India, Insight Partners, and Insignia Ventures Partners. Flip’s latest investment round notably marks Insight Partners’, a New York-headquartered private equity and venture capital firm,...
GreenwichTime

Choosing the Best Digital Marketing Company for Your Business in 2022

With millions of business websites online, and millions more constantly being created, it’s essential to craft a strategy to stand out from the competition, and hiring a digital marketing company is one of the most effective ways to achieve this, especially for small or medium companies without the resources to outfit a fully-fledged in-house marketing department.
