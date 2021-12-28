iEnergizer awarded for Best Global Business Process Outsourcing Company 2021 by the AsiaPac Insider, London

Smith has previously served as part of the leadership in global companies. Cairn Oil & Gas has announced that it has appointed Martyn Smith as its new chief operating officer. Smith is joining Cairn with 35 years of experience in reservoir and petroleum engineering and subsurface geoscience disciplines. He has previously served as part of the leadership in global companies such as BP, where he led as the global head of reservoir development, and has worked across various technical, commercial and research roles in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America and Africa, Cairn highlighted.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO