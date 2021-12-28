ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mystery from a Future Wikipedia #ArtTuesday

adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeurocracy is a game that plays out on an imagined wikipedia from a corporatized dystopian future. It’s low-fi browser based wikipedia science fiction with social commentary — and that’s very, very cyberpunk. Here’s more from...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

ArtNews’ Best Art Books of 2021 #ArtTuesday

ArtNews lists their favorite art books for the year. With travel restrictions still in place, many looked to art books this year when they couldn’t visit the museums and galleries they loved most. Below is a look back at some of the year’s best books, as picked by the editors of ARTnews and Art in America, from elegant catalogues that paired nicely with the year’s finest shows to forward-thinking tomes of criticism that drew out new strands of art history.
ComicBook

Big GTA 5 Mystery Finally Solved 8 Years Later

One of GTA 5's biggest mysteries has finally been solved eight years later. Since 2013, many Grand Theft Auto fans have wondered what the canon ending of GTA 5 is. There are three endings players can get in GTA 5. One ending features Michael dying at the end of the game. Another ending features Trevor dead at the end of the game. And the third and final ending results in none of the three protagonists (the third being Franklin) dead. The third ending always seemed like the canon ending, and now this has more or less been confirmed.
ComicBook

Horizon Forbidden West Details New Monster

When Horizon Forbidden West releases on PlayStation consoles next year, players can expect to see a mix between returning monsters and new enemies. Developer Guerrilla Games has already pulled back the curtain on some of the monsters that will appear, and now it has revealed new details about another: Slitherfang. If the name isn't a giveaway, Slitherfang is a giant mechanical amalgam of rattlesnake and cobra. Game Informer had the chance to check out the boss battle, revealing some of Slitherfang's moves in the game. Apparently, the monster will be able to spit acid, and it can also use its tail to shoot lightning bolts.
ComicBook

Starfield Reveals Mysterious New Cavern Environment

Bethesda Game Studios has revealed a new environment that players will be able to travel to within Starfield when the game releases later next year. Over the course of the past few months, Bethesda has slowly been talking and showing off new glimpses of what Starfield will have in store. And while we still have yet to actually see gameplay footage from the title, this new tease of the game's expansive universe should hold fans over for the time being.
rockpapershotgun.com

Loco Motive is a new point and click murder mystery from Chucklefish

It's not often those Nintendo Directs have PC-related news for us, but today's announceathon had a little treat. Loco Motive is a train-based detective game published by Chucklefish (who also pubbed Stardew Valley and Starmancer), and is the debut game from developers Robust Games. There's been a murder! And it's your job to figure out who committed the crime. Classic whodunnit stuff that we'll get to play next summer.
ComicBook

Silent Hill 2: Red Pyramid Thing Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure Pre-Orders are Live

Mezco Toys has added Red Pyramid Thing aka "Pyramid Head" to their lineup of premium One:12 Collective action figures. The figure portrays the monster as he appeared in the 2001 survival horror game Silent Hill 2. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $100 with a release date set for November 2022. You won't be charged until it ships.
ComicBook

Starfield Teases New Jungle World

The official Starfield Twitter account has teased a new jungle world Xbox and PC players will be exploring when Starfield releases next year via the PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, the tease is limited to a single piece of concept art, but it reveals what appears to be our first look at one of the worlds players will be exploring. What this world is, we don't know. Bethesda doesn't provide any salient information, only noting that "during your travels you'll discover many unique environments, some lush and abundant with life."
gamesradar.com

The MCU future of the Kingpin may be a mystery, but Marvel Comics has an answer

Vincent D'Onofrio's fan-favorite Wilson Fisk/the Kingpin made his full return in Hawkeye episode 6, the now-streaming finale. But his brief arc in the season's final episode led to a somewhat shocking twist for the character's presence in the MCU, leaving big questions about his future. Spoilers ahead for Hawkeye episode...
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Release Date Potentially Revealed

The release date for the highly-anticipated PlayStation sequel God of War Ragnarok seems to have potentially been revealed. First announced back in 2020, developer Santa Monica Studio originally planned to release Ragnarok on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at some point in 2021. And while this launch window ended up eventually moving to 2022, we since haven't learned more about a defined window within the year in which God of War Ragnarok might release. Luckily, thanks to a new leak, it seems like we might now have a good idea of when to expect the title.
loc.gov

Everyday Winter Mysteries – Fun Science Facts from the Library

Recently, it was cold enough in our area for my young children to see their breath in the morning, which inevitably led to the question of why they could. As the children in your life observe the world around them and seasonal changes in it, you may be fielding similar questions. We get them at the Library, too! Our Science, Technology and Business Division created a website, Everyday Mysteries, to share answers to many of life’s interesting questions through scientific inquiry, and to introduce you to the Library of Congress’s rich collections in science and technology. All of the questions on the site were asked by researchers and answered by librarians from the Library’s Science Reference Services. You and the children in your life can use the online form to ask your own question, too.
Tidbits

Mystery result from printing a test page

Paalb (P. Boersting) December 26, 2021, 11:06am #1. Se the attached picture. I was having problems with the quality of the prints on my Inkjet Epson ET-3700. When the Print Test Page indicated that all was well, I made a gradient in Photoshop that had all the primary and secondary colors. When I printed it I got this surprising result. I did one more round of cleaning and now I got no white stripes with the same test.
SlashGear

Hades becomes the first video game to win a Hugo Award

A video game has finally won a Hugo award. Hades, a roguelike developed by Supergiant Games, managed to win the award in a one-off category over other titles like The Last of Us 2, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Blaseball. Supergiant Games. The Hugo awards have...
ComicBook

This Yu-Gi-Oh Collage Brings Pokemon's Best Crossover to Life

The power of nostalgia can never be underestimated, and Pokemon knows that as well as Yu-Gi-Oh. Over the decades, the two franchises have waxed and waned in popularity, but their legacy is looking real good right now. From card games to TV shows and video games, the properties are thriving, so of course some fans want to see Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cozy up with each other. And thanks to a gorgeous piece of artwork, we can see what that kind of collaboration might look like.
GamesRadar+

Keylocker game director reveals its connections to Guitar Hero and Bong Joon-Ho

Keylocker is an upcoming cyberpunk RPG with an emphasis on the punk, with influences that range from plastic-instrument rhythm to anti-capitalist satire. The Kickstarter campaign for Keylocker finished with just under $60,000 raised in October, and game director Nana Moon recently spoke with PLAY Magazine to explain how it's the kind of game that never could have happened without crowdfunding: "Keylocker makes investors run for the hills; the same goes for publishers as well," Moon said.
SVG

These AI-Generated Pokemon Are Better Than The Real Thing

When dedicated Pokemon trainers have already caught them all, what's there left to do? Some new pocket monsters made their debut after an AI program took a look at the existing Pokedex and created its own creatures. AI programs are powerful things. They can be programmed to create art or...
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
