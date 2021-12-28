A Mystery from a Future Wikipedia #ArtTuesday

Recently, it was cold enough in our area for my young children to see their breath in the morning, which inevitably led to the question of why they could. As the children in your life observe the world around them and seasonal changes in it, you may be fielding similar questions. We get them at the Library, too! Our Science, Technology and Business Division created a website, Everyday Mysteries, to share answers to many of life’s interesting questions through scientific inquiry, and to introduce you to the Library of Congress’s rich collections in science and technology. All of the questions on the site were asked by researchers and answered by librarians from the Library’s Science Reference Services. You and the children in your life can use the online form to ask your own question, too.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO