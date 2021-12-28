51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.28% to 36,499.77 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 15,766.70. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 4,792.54. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,148,540 cases with around 842,160 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,808,880 cases and 480,590 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,254,700 COVID-19 cases with 618,720 deaths. In total, there were at least 283,309,330 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,433,640 deaths.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO