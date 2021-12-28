51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares climbed 65.1% to close at $8.95 on Monday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) gained 62.4% to close at $0.93.
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) climbed 42.3% to settle at $3.60.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 36.4% to close at $1.50. Future FinTech recently announced plans to build a U.S. crypto mining farm.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) climbed 35.3% to close at $2.57 after dipping 24% on Thursday.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) jumped 35.3% to settle at $17.89.
- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) gained 25.4% to close at $3.75.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares rose 22.9% to close at $5.31. Reliance Global Group recently announced pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 22.4% to close at $7.15.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) climbed 21.9% to close at $15.66. Cue Health recently announced partnership with Air Canada to provide US-based passengers with access to its molecular COVID-19 test.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares rose 19.1% to settle at $1.75.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) gained 17.7% to close at $4.72 after surging around 20% on Thursday.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) jumped 16% to close at $28.33. Identiv reported a partnership with TrueGreen to accelerate radio frequency ID-enabled smart packaging in cannabis market.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 16% to settle at $4.78.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) jumped 15.7% to close at $7.00.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) surged 15.6% to close at $12.88.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) gained 15.4% to close at $3.29. IceCure Medical, last week, received notice of intention to grant a European patent covering its cryogenic pump.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) jumped 15.3% to close at $4.14.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares gained 15.3% to settle at $5.04. HTG recently completed HTP product next-phase development milestone.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) gained 15.1% to settle at $5.58. Optical Cable recently posted Q4 sales of $15.88 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 11.9% to close at $4.32.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) climbed 11.2% to close at $20.69.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) surged 9.2% to close at $2.49 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) gained 8.4% to settle at $82.35 following a media report stating that activist hedge fund Starboard Value has acquired a 6.5% stake in the company.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) gained 8.2% to close at $7.09.
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) rose 6.3% to close at $5.23. Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares rose 5.2% to close at $1.31 after gaining around 20% on Thursday.
Losers
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares tumbled 72% to close at $11.38 on Monday after the company's phase 3 trial to treat symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 20.3% to close at $4.08. Ensysce Biosciences recently said that the first patients have been enrolled in Phase 1 study of PF614-MPAR, its unique technology platform to provide opioid overdose protection.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 20.2% to close at $2.91. TRACON Pharma's Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommends the company continue its ENVASARC trial.
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) dropped 20.2% to settle at $0.6630 after the company announced the resignation of the Chief Medical Officer.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 17.3% to close at $4.11.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) tumbled 17.1% to close at $161.11. The FDA recently approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Leqvio (inclisiran) to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dipped 17% to settle at $1.61 after the company reported results from its Phase II studies of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of statistically significant improvement of VFD at 28 days.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) fell 17% to settle at $15.08.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) dropped 16.2% to close at $2.33 after the company priced an offering of roughly 3.81 million ADSs at $2.36 per ADS.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) dipped 15.8% to settle at $2.19. Mobiquity Technologies recently announced new service offerings for MobiExchange, the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) dropped 15.7% to close at $5.70.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) declined 14.4% to settle at $1.37. PainReform, last month, posted a net loss of $5.5 million during 9 months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) fell 14.4% to close at $3.92. Femasys, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) dropped 14.2% to close at $7.31. Aerie Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Raj Kannan as Chief Executive Officer.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 12.8% to close at $11.49.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 12.1% to settle at $14.04 following approximately 400% gain in share price over the past week.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) dropped 11.3% to close at $4.71 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services determined to suspend new enrollments at the company's Colorado centers based on deficiencies detected in an audit. The company withdrew FY22 guidance as a result.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11% to close at $157.80. Novavax recently reported initial data evaluating the immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, against the omicron variant as well as additional data from its ongoing Phase 2 boost study.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH) fell 10.3% to close at $9.45.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) fell 9.9% to close at $5.09.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 9.6% to close at $4.88. Genfit and Ipsen recently announced an exclusive licensing agreement for elafibranor.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) fell 8.5% to close at $1.84 after jumping more than 36% on Thursday. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 8.3% to close at $10.65.
- Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) dipped 8.1% to close at $7.41. Taboola.com recently launched a new native bidding service, allowing Taboola to extend its existing and growing 14,000 advertiser base to other supply types.
