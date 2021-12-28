ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Even warmer weather expected Wednesday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
 4 days ago
Temperatures across Southwest Florida warmed into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. A seabreeze developed and cooled the beaches back down into the 70s, also blowing developing clouds inland toward Lake Okeechobee.

Temperatures Tuesday evening are running about 4° to 5° warmer than they were on Monday evening. Dewpoints are only about 1° warmer than they were yesterday at this time. That means the relative humidity is a little bit lower Tuesday night.

Since temperatures are a little bit warmer and the humidity is not much different, there should not be as much patchy fog as we have seen the last couple of mornings heading into Wednesday. A few isolated patches of fog are certainly possible, especially in some of the inland cooler spots.

High pressure, centered over the western Atlantic, will provide Southwest Florida with a mostly south wind on Wednesday. The 5 to 10 mph wind will allow us to get warmer, close to 85° for the afternoon high temperature. A seabreeze will develop once again, but there’s still not enough moisture in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere to form any rain showers.

The next halfway decent chance for rain comes Sunday night into Monday, with a cold front that will pass through Southwest Florida.

