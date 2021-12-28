Firefighters battle mobile home blaze on Rt. 318 in Junius

Firefighters from several districts were credited with a fast response, which led to the quick knockdown of a fire on State Route 318 Monday night.

Around 8 p.m. firefighters from Junius were called to a structure fire at a mobile home on Route 318.

Within minutes of arrival firefighters from other stations were called – including Waterloo, Border City, and Fayette. North Seneca Ambulance was also called to the scene.

The fire quickly spread through the structure, which resulted in significant loss to the property owner.

The fire was reported near West Town Line Road on Route 318. The latter of which was shut down for a period of time while crews were on-scene.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).