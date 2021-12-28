ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, NY

Rollover crash reported in Genoa during overnight hours

 2 days ago
First responders in Cayuga County were called to a one-car rollover during the overnight hours.

Genoa Rescue and Southern Cayuga Ambulance were called to the scene.

There were no updates provided by law enforcement after the accident.

However, all units were cleared of the scene within an hour, according to our partners at the Cayuga-Seneca Fire Wire.

Elmira man accused of firing shots inside city bar

An Elmira man has been accused of firing shots inside a bar, then leaving and firing more shots at the building from outside. WENY-TV says officers responded Monday to a call saying someone fired a gun inside Gush's Thirsty Bar on Washington Avenue in Elmira. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey J. Mahood of Elmira. Police found him walking on Linden Place. They say he refused to comply with their orders and resisted his arrest. Police say they found a loaded .22 caliber pistol in his sweatshirt.
