Rollover crash reported in Genoa during overnight hours

First responders in Cayuga County were called to a one-car rollover during the overnight hours.

Genoa Rescue and Southern Cayuga Ambulance were called to the scene.

There were no updates provided by law enforcement after the accident.

However, all units were cleared of the scene within an hour, according to our partners at the Cayuga-Seneca Fire Wire.

