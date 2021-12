CHARLESTON — Donald Nickerson Jr. said he is honored to be one of the first people selected for a seat on the bench of the new Intermediate Court of Appeals. "The applicants for the ICA positions were a group of highly respected lawyers and judges, all with considerable experience and abilities," Nickerson said in an interview with The West Virginia Record before he was named to the new court December 28 by Gov. Jim Justice. "To be recommended from that group of applicants for such an important new position in our judicial system is both flattering and humbling."

