AP: Federal COVID funeral costs fund going untapped

$78 million in federal funds are available to New York communities to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the money comes from Community Development Block Grant funds under the CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this year. Hochul said “I thank President Biden and our federal partners in helping to secure funds to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are designed to assist communities in preventing further spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable neighbors. Mayors, communities, and nonprofits tell us your vision, tell us where you believe the vulnerabilities are greatest in your communities, wherever you think you need the extra help. These additional funds will help, and we will get through this together.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO