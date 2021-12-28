ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP: Federal COVID funeral costs fund going untapped

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
Cover picture for the articleA federal program designed to help cover the funeral costs for people who died from COVID-19 is going largely untapped. According to a...

Few aware of federal government program offering reimbursement for funeral costs of those who die of COVID-19

Few people seem to know about a FEMA program that offers assistance with the cost of funerals for people who die of COVID-19. According to published reports, about 226,000 people have taken advantage of the program, but there have been over 800,000 deaths attributed to COVID. Anyone is eligible for the program who died from COVID and whose death certificate is dated after May 26, 2020. The percentage of people have who received the federal funds varies widely by state, from 40% in North Carolina to as low as 15% in some states.
